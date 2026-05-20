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PR Newswire
20.05.2026 10:24 Uhr
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BitDelta Securities Financial Services LLC: Dr. Demetrios, CEO of BitDelta Group, Awarded at CYDIA Awards 2026 in Recognition of Global Impact

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cyprus Diaspora Forum proudly hosted the CYDIA Awards 2026 on 9th May evening at the prestigious Parklane Resort in Limassol, bringing together distinguished Cypriots from across the globe to celebrate excellence, leadership, and contribution to Cyprus and its diaspora community.

Among this year's honourees was Dr. Demetrios, CEO of BitDelta Group, who received a CYDIA Award 2026 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to international business leadership and his role in advancing Cyprus' presence on the global financial and innovation stage.

The CYDIA Awards are an annual celebration dedicated to recognising the achievements of Cypriots abroad and friends of Cyprus who have demonstrated exceptional impact in their respective fields. The awards span a wide range of categories and culminate in the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring individuals who serve as true ambassadors of Cyprus worldwide.

This year's gala event featured a formal dinner and a high-profile entertainment programme, with performances by acclaimed local and international artists, reflecting the cultural richness and global reach of the Cypriot diaspora.

Dr. Demetrios' recognition at the CYDIA Awards 2026 further underscores BitDelta Group's continued growth and commitment to innovation within the global financial ecosystem, as well as its alignment with Cyprus' expanding role in international markets.

The CYDIA Awards 2026 once again reaffirmed the strength, talent, and influence of the Cypriot diaspora, celebrating individuals whose work continues to shape industries, communities, and the global perception of Cyprus.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984123/BitDelta_Dr_Demetrios.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dr-demetrios-ceo-of-bitdelta-group-awarded-at-cydia-awards-2026-in-recognition-of-global-impact-302777382.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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