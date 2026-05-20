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PR Newswire
20.05.2026 10:24 Uhr
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Hinckley and Rugby Building Society: Hinckley & Rugby Building Society: Survey reveals nearly half of 25-44-year-olds are saving for an emergency fund amid ongoing financial pressure

LONDON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research commissioned by Hinckley & Rugby Building Society suggests 25 to 44-year-olds are prioritising emergency savings amid continued financial uncertainty.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults, conducted by OnePoll, found that 45% of 25 to 44-year-olds are currently saving for an emergency fund, making it the most common savings priority for this age group. The findings suggest many are prioritising financial resilience while balancing everyday costs, long-term responsibilities and a financial safety net.

Household budgets also remain under pressure. Across the wider survey, everyday living costs were the most common reason people felt they may not reach their savings goal this year, cited by 22.4% of UK adults. A further 10.7% pointed to low income, while 4.8% cited housing costs such as rent or mortgage payments.

The data also highlights the challenge of saving consistently. Around 12% of 25 to 44-year-olds say they save occasionally when they can, rather than regularly, while 20% say they have a savings goal but no clear plan to reach it. This highlights a gap between intention, affordability and structure.

Danny Cranie, Chief Customer Officer from Hinckley & Rugby Building Society said: "For people finding it difficult to put money aside regularly, or who have good intentions but no clear plan, it can help to get back to basics. That means working out what is left once essential costs are covered, then deciding where you are able and willing to make changes."

Among the accounts used, 50% of 25 to 44-year-olds use a Regular Savings Account, while 43% use Cash ISAs, suggesting many are looking for more structured and tax-conscious ways to manage their money.

Danny added: "For those looking to build a healthy savings habit, a regular savings account can encourage consistent monthly contributions and often offers a more rewarding interest rate. Easy access accounts may offer less competitive rates, but they can play an important role in an emergency fund, allowing people to access money quickly when unexpected costs arise. Keeping savings separate from day-to-day current accounts can also reduce the risk of funds being absorbed by everyday spending."

The full generational savings study, including further insight into how savings priorities differ across age groups, is available on the Hinckley & Rugby Building Society website.

Media Contact

Tierney O'Grady
tierney@assisted.uk
01788288020

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983824/Hinckley_and_Rugby_Building_Society.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hinckley--rugby-building-society-survey-reveals-nearly-half-of-2544-year-olds-are-saving-for-an-emergency-fund-amid-ongoing-financial-pressure-302777309.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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