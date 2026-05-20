New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Across New York State, an estimated 78% of the 1.8 million Medicare Advantage beneficiaries are enrolled in plans that cover outpatient mental health therapy at copays between $0 and $30 per session - with no referral required on most plans. Yet according to Manhattan Mental Health Counseling, the vast majority of eligible seniors have never used the benefit.





Manhattan Mental Health Counseling Encouraging Seniors To Explore Therapy They Are Entitled To

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A new analysis of New York's five largest Medicare Advantage carriers reveals that 1.4 million seniors have low-cost therapy benefits most have never used - and one telehealth practice is building the infrastructure to change that.

Federal law requires every Medicare Advantage plan to cover at least the same mental health benefits as Original Medicare. In practice, many New York plans go further, replacing the standard 20% coinsurance with a flat copay and covering telehealth therapy at the same rate as in-person care. Despite this, fewer than 1 in 5 Medicare beneficiaries with a diagnosed mental health condition receive any outpatient treatment in a given year.

Manhattan Mental Health Counseling (MMHC), a telehealth practice with 80+ clinicians, is now in-network with five of the state's largest Medicare Advantage carriers: Healthfirst, Molina Healthcare, United Healthcare, EmblemHealth (VIP Medicare), and Fidelis Care - carriers that together cover approximately 1.4 million beneficiaries.

MMHC has built a dedicated Medicare intake and billing team, same-week appointment availability, a roster of geriatric-trained therapists specializing in depression, grief, caregiver stress, and social isolation among adults 65+, and statewide telehealth coverage removing transportation barriers for older adults across NYC, Long Island, Westchester, and upstate regions.

Steven Buchwald, Managing Director, MMHC said:

"The biggest barrier to senior mental health care isn't cost - it's awareness. Most of our Medicare Advantage patients are genuinely surprised when they learn their plan covers weekly therapy at $0 to $30 per session."

Holly Jones, Credentialing & Workflow Lead, MMHC added:

"Medicare Advantage billing doesn't forgive you for being unprepared. We built a team that knows every carrier's rules before the first claim goes out, so patients never feel the backend."

About Manhattan Mental Health Counseling

At Manhattan Mental Health Counseling, the mission is to champion mental resilience and personal empowerment by providing the highest level of quality therapy, accessible to all.

They are committed to uplifting the community by offering top-tier, affordable psychotherapy and counseling services.

Their empathetic, licensed professionals are dedicated to guiding you through life's complexities with unwavering support, helping clients reclaim inner strength and live with renewed joy and purpose.

More information about Manhattan Mental Health Counseling can be found on the business website. Alternatively, a representative for the company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297114

Source: Plentisoft