Xtremepush Introduces 'XpertOS', the Future Operating System for CRM Teams

Launch of Agentic-powered, Governance-first OS Sets New Standard for CRM in the AI Era

DUBLIN, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtremepush, the category leader in igaming CRM and loyalty marketing, today announced the launch of XpertOS, a seamlessly integrated and fully-live AI platform that has the potential to totally upend the industry and change how CRM teams operate in future.

Just as the internet search industry saw a seismic shift when ChatGPT arrived in the world, so the arrival of XpertOS heralds a similar transformation for CRM and how marketing professionals will work in igaming and other regulated industries.

Xtremepush customers will be instantly able to take a leap forward and exponentially increase their CRM output, moving from ineffective bolt-ons to an integrated, bespoke AI-powered solution featuring relevant content and brand tools. Personalisation at scale will be at their fingertips, layered with the assurance that comes with governance built into the architecture by long-time experts in their field.

XpertOS' compliance-first architecture is a three-tiered product solution - adaptable for operational readiness - including, the 'Xpert Assistant', which will be familiar to those with AI chat experience and acts as an entry point for managers looking for ideation and broader strategy planning. 'Xpert Flows', sits above, integrating with key workflow tools such as Jira and Slack, and operationalises the CRM system with human-in-the-loop governance and transparent campaign execution.

'Xpert Crews' offer the most sophisticated assistance to CRM teams, with brief or goal-driven simulated agent teams acting autonomously with specific roles across functions from compliance to copywriting. These trusted 'teams' produce draft campaigns and iterate in real-time, utilising Xtremepush's unique, unified data architecture, ensuring optimal outcomes that CRM managers can monitor, unpick logic, and steer.

Together, these allow human teams to execute their strategic visions and focus on core objectives of lifetime value uplift, churn reduction, and reduced cost per conversion, while delivering more without losing execution quality. From now on, creativity is the only ceiling, not a business's capacity.

The tiered adoption path is specific to Xtremepush. It enables customers to find effective solutions that work best with existing tech stacks, optimises headcount output and resource, guarantees relevance, for example by carrying out detailed research into the latest news and odds via custom feeds and thereby fosters greater focus on high-level strategy goals.

Unique to XpertOS, and a key guardrail to CRM teams, is the fact that compliance is enforced by the platform's engine, not by the AI, ensuring intelligence and governance operate in separate architectural layers.

"This is the end of today's CRM as we know it," said Tommy Kearns, CEO and co-founder at Xtremepush. "XpertOS is the sector's first, fully functioning agentic operating system and marks a shift as fundamental as any we've seen in the space for a couple of decades.

"Thanks to the governance layer built into its core, we firmly believe this will replace the traditional, step-by-step, and manual platforms currently used in martech with existing teams doing the judgement, while the AI does the work. What will be ubiquitous as a work process in 18 months is here now.

"XpertOS automation replaces the slowly evolving campaign execution of old, elevating CRM executives into strategic architects, backed by a hard-coded governance and compliance layer that empowers the human-in-the-loop and supercharges personalisation, as well as engagement and retention metrics."

Built with a visual 'Control Room' which demonstrates approval gates and interaction logging, XpertOS is primed for usage in heavily regulated industries, where compliance and transparency are key.

XpertOS Takeaways:

Find: Locates commercially valuable players that CRM teams currently don't have the tools to reach.

Govern: Checks every campaign for compliance before they go live.

Scale: Lets CRM teams run 10x more campaigns without hiring anyone new.

XpertOS is available immediately for Xtremepush's existing customers, and can be integrated quickly and scaled appropriately for new partners in time for strategic sporting and campaign events.

Tommy Kearns, CEO, and Adam Palmerini, Sr Director of Product, will be hosting a live webinar/demo, titled XpertOS Live, on 3rd June, 2026. For more information on XpertOS and register for the event, please visit https://www.xtremepush.com/xpertos

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