Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bewertet mit 8$ - Preis:139$: Peer-Übernahmen brachten Anlegern dreistellige Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.05.2026 10:30 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xtremepush Introduces 'XpertOS', the Future Operating System for CRM Teams

Launch of Agentic-powered, Governance-first OS Sets New Standard for CRM in the AI Era

DUBLIN, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtremepush, the category leader in igaming CRM and loyalty marketing, today announced the launch of XpertOS, a seamlessly integrated and fully-live AI platform that has the potential to totally upend the industry and change how CRM teams operate in future.

Just as the internet search industry saw a seismic shift when ChatGPT arrived in the world, so the arrival of XpertOS heralds a similar transformation for CRM and how marketing professionals will work in igaming and other regulated industries.

Xtremepush customers will be instantly able to take a leap forward and exponentially increase their CRM output, moving from ineffective bolt-ons to an integrated, bespoke AI-powered solution featuring relevant content and brand tools. Personalisation at scale will be at their fingertips, layered with the assurance that comes with governance built into the architecture by long-time experts in their field.

XpertOS' compliance-first architecture is a three-tiered product solution - adaptable for operational readiness - including, the 'Xpert Assistant', which will be familiar to those with AI chat experience and acts as an entry point for managers looking for ideation and broader strategy planning. 'Xpert Flows', sits above, integrating with key workflow tools such as Jira and Slack, and operationalises the CRM system with human-in-the-loop governance and transparent campaign execution.

'Xpert Crews' offer the most sophisticated assistance to CRM teams, with brief or goal-driven simulated agent teams acting autonomously with specific roles across functions from compliance to copywriting. These trusted 'teams' produce draft campaigns and iterate in real-time, utilising Xtremepush's unique, unified data architecture, ensuring optimal outcomes that CRM managers can monitor, unpick logic, and steer.

Together, these allow human teams to execute their strategic visions and focus on core objectives of lifetime value uplift, churn reduction, and reduced cost per conversion, while delivering more without losing execution quality. From now on, creativity is the only ceiling, not a business's capacity.

The tiered adoption path is specific to Xtremepush. It enables customers to find effective solutions that work best with existing tech stacks, optimises headcount output and resource, guarantees relevance, for example by carrying out detailed research into the latest news and odds via custom feeds and thereby fosters greater focus on high-level strategy goals.

Unique to XpertOS, and a key guardrail to CRM teams, is the fact that compliance is enforced by the platform's engine, not by the AI, ensuring intelligence and governance operate in separate architectural layers.

"This is the end of today's CRM as we know it," said Tommy Kearns, CEO and co-founder at Xtremepush. "XpertOS is the sector's first, fully functioning agentic operating system and marks a shift as fundamental as any we've seen in the space for a couple of decades.

"Thanks to the governance layer built into its core, we firmly believe this will replace the traditional, step-by-step, and manual platforms currently used in martech with existing teams doing the judgement, while the AI does the work. What will be ubiquitous as a work process in 18 months is here now.

"XpertOS automation replaces the slowly evolving campaign execution of old, elevating CRM executives into strategic architects, backed by a hard-coded governance and compliance layer that empowers the human-in-the-loop and supercharges personalisation, as well as engagement and retention metrics."

Built with a visual 'Control Room' which demonstrates approval gates and interaction logging, XpertOS is primed for usage in heavily regulated industries, where compliance and transparency are key.

XpertOS Takeaways:

  • Find: Locates commercially valuable players that CRM teams currently don't have the tools to reach.
  • Govern: Checks every campaign for compliance before they go live.
  • Scale: Lets CRM teams run 10x more campaigns without hiring anyone new.

XpertOS is available immediately for Xtremepush's existing customers, and can be integrated quickly and scaled appropriately for new partners in time for strategic sporting and campaign events.

Tommy Kearns, CEO, and Adam Palmerini, Sr Director of Product, will be hosting a live webinar/demo, titled XpertOS Live, on 3rd June, 2026. For more information on XpertOS and register for the event, please visit https://www.xtremepush.com/xpertos

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795686/5978397/xtremepush_logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xtremepush-introduces-xpertos-the-future-operating-system-for-crm-teams-302776759.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.