The Doornhoek solar PV project, located in South Africa's North West province, is the first to be completed under the sixth bid window of the country's renewable energy independent power producer procurement program.Dubai-headquartered developer Amea Power has commissioned its 120 MW Doornhoek solar PV project in South Africa. Located in the country's North West province, the project is the first awarded under the sixth bid window of South Africa's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) to reach commercial operations. The sixth round concluded in late 2022 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...