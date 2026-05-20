Bounteous Appoints Srikanth Kamaraju as Executive Vice President, India Practice Leader

Former Adobe leader joins Bounteous to scale AI-led delivery, innovation, and customer transformation initiatives across India and global markets

FRISCO, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounteous, an AI Services Firm, today announced the appointment of Srikanth Kamaraju as Executive Vice President, India Practice Leader, supporting the company's continued expansion of AI and digital transformation capabilities in India and globally. Srikanth joins Bounteous with more than 25 years of global leadership experience spanning digital transformation, artificial intelligence and generative AI strategy, customer success, and enterprise consulting.

Prior to joining Bounteous, Srikanth held leadership roles at Adobe and Cognizant, where he led global consulting and digital transformation initiatives in the data, AI, and platform space across APAC, EMEA, and North America. He helped enterprises modernize customer experience capabilities, scale digital platforms, and accelerate AI adoption across financial services, retail, and technology industries.

"Srikanth's experience leading global transformation initiatives and building AI-driven consulting capabilities makes him a strong addition to our leadership team," said Kelly Jessop, Chief Solutions Officer at Bounteous. "His customer-first mindset and track record of scaling innovation will help strengthen our teams across India and support continued growth for our clients worldwide."

In his new role, Srikanth will expand customer partnerships, grow the firm's practice capabilities, and accelerate innovation across industries including financial services, high tech, healthcare, telecommunications, consumer services, and manufacturing. His appointment reflects the company's continued investment in India as a strategic hub for data, AI, cloud, and customer platform capabilities.

"Bounteous combines deep technical expertise with a collaborative, innovation-focused culture," said Srikanth. "I'm excited to help scale our India practice and partner with clients to deliver AI-enabled solutions that drive meaningful business outcomes."

Bounteous continues to expand its global capabilities to help clients accelerate transformation through AI, data, cloud, and experience-led solutions.

About Bounteous

Bounteous is a global AI Services firm where agentic engineering and human experience converge to deliver transformative business outcomes for the enterprise. We help organizations design, build, and scale AI-driven products, platforms, and processes. With more than 5,000 team members worldwide, Bounteous delivers AI that sticks, powering adoption and outcomes that move organizations from experimentation to true transformation. Bounteous is backed by New Mountain Capital, a New York-based growth-oriented investment firm that emphasizes business building.

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