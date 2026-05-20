Verifying upstream material origins and compliance with environmental and social standards requires time and documentation, while project timelines remain tight. The ability to demonstrate a transparent and audited supply chain is therefore becoming a prerequisite for participation in large-scale projects in Europe.European solar procurement is entering a phase where cost is no longer the sole determining factor. Regulatory frameworks such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA) are increasing the weight of non-price criteria in project evaluation, ...

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