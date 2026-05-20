The plant will serve global markets, especially GCC countries and the United States, combining Sahaj Solar's manufacturing expertise with Clarion Investments' logistics capabilities. India Gujarat-based Sahaj Solar has announced a joint venture between its subsidiary Sahaj Renewable Energy Trading-FZCO and Clarion Investments LLC to establish Sahaj Energy Solar Panels Manufacturing L.L.C. in the UAE. The joint venture will develop a 750 MW solar module manufacturing facility at an unspecified location in the Middle Eastern country. The new factory will target global markets, with a strategic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...