A substitute bill abolishing South Korea's Renewable Portfolio Standard and replacing it with a government-led auction system cleared a key National Assembly committee this week.South Korea's National Assembly has taken a step toward replacing its 13-year-old renewable energy quota system with a government-led auction model, as a key committee approved a substitute bill this week to abolish the renewable portfolio standard (RPS) and phase out the certificate market underpinning it. The proposed amendment, introduced via South Korea's National Assembly Bill Information System in January, would ...

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