Researchers at NTU Singapore have developed ultra-thin perovskite solar cells about 50 times thinner than conventional designs using a vacuum-based thermal evaporation process. The devices can be semi-transparent and energy-generating under diffuse light, making them promising for integration into building windows and facades.A research team at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore has developed perovskite solar cells that are "about 10,000 times thinner than a human hair and approximately 50 times thinner than conventional ones," according to a study published in ACS Energy Letters. ...

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