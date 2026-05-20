Asko Appliances AB: ASKO Introduces Scandinavian Laundry Care 2.0

Innovation rooted in 75 years of perfection

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium Scandinavian appliance brand ASKO unveils Scandinavian Laundry Care 2.0, a new generation of laundry solutions that combines timeless design, advanced hygiene, and durable engineering. Building on more than 75 years of laundry innovation, the latest collection includes washing machines, tumble dryers, drying cabinets, and Hidden Helpers accessories designed to make laundry care effortless, efficient, and beautifully integrated into modern living.





ASKO's home appliance story began in the 1950s when young Swedish farmer Karl-Erik Andersson created a washing machine for his mother to ease the burden of hand-washing laundry. That thoughtful invention laid the foundation for a global brand known today for premium kitchen and laundry appliances inspired by Scandinavian values of simplicity, functionality, and long-lasting quality.

"At ASKO, innovation is always driven by care - for people, for clothes, and for the home," the company says. "Scandinavian Laundry Care 2.0 continues that tradition with technologies that improve hygiene, reduce noise, and deliver exceptional performance while maintaining the timeless elegance of Scandinavian design."

At the heart of the new generation are two signature ASKO technologies: Steel Seal and Quattro Construction 2.0.

ASKO Steel Seal replaces the traditional rubber door bellow found in conventional washing machines with durable steel. By removing the rubber seal where dirt and moisture often collect, Steel Seal creates cleaner and more hygienic washing conditions while also making loading and unloading easier. The technology contributes to a germ-free drum environment and supports ASKO's focus on healthier living. Selected ASKO washing machines have also received the Sensitive Choice award from the National Asthma Council Australia for their asthma- and allergy-conscious design.





ASKO's Quattro Construction 2.0 suspension system is designed to virtually eliminate noise and vibration. Inspired by professional laundry equipment, the system uses reinforced construction, advanced dampers, and optimized drum stability to ensure smooth and reliable operation even during heavy loads. The result is a quieter, more pleasant laundry experience.





ASKO washing machines also feature technologies designed to improve efficiency and garment care, including Active Drum, Sensi Save 2.0, Pro Wash, Super Rinse, Aqua Safe, and Auto Dose systems. Together, these features help reduce water and energy consumption while delivering superior cleaning performance. The ASKO Style washing machine series received the iF Design Award 2025, while the Style+ series earned the Red Dot Award 2025.





Complementing the washing machines is ASKO's latest range of tumble dryers featuring Butterfly Drying with Bundle Guard technology. The system gently tumbles garments in a figure-eight motion to prevent clothes from tangling and bundling, ensuring more even drying while reducing wear on fabrics and lowering energy consumption. If bundling is detected, the dryer automatically changes drum direction to loosen garments and maintain consistent airflow.

ASKO tumble dryers also feature self-cleaning lower lint filters, BLDC motors for quieter and more reliable performance, and dedicated anti-allergy programs designed for sensitive skin. These programs use higher temperatures over extended periods to help remove bacteria and dust mites, offering greater peace of mind for allergy sufferers.

The Scandinavian Laundry Care 2.0 range also includes ASKO Drying Cabinets, ideal for drying outerwear, shoes, and delicate garments in challenging climates, as well as Hidden Helpers accessories such as pull-out ironing boards, folding shelves, baskets, and drawers that maximize functionality in compact spaces.

Designed around ASKO's innovative 0.76m² solution, the complete laundry system can combine washing machines, dryers, drying cabinets, and accessories within less than one square meter, making it ideal for both spacious homes and modern urban living.





Today, ASKO continues to unite Swedish engineering excellence with Scandinavian design principles, creating appliances built with precision, care, and durability. Scandinavian Laundry Care 2.0 represents the next chapter in that journey, delivering advanced performance with the elegance and reliability that define ASKO.

For more information, visit www.asko.com or contact press@asko.com.

Media Kit: event.asko.com

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