Summary from the annual general meeting 2026 of Raketech Group Holding Plc.

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) - The shareholders of Raketech Group Holding Plc gathered in Malta on 20 May 2026 to hold an annual general meeting. The following resolutions were made.

The shareholders of Raketech Group Holding Plc gathered in Malta on 20 May 2026 to hold an annual general meeting. The following resolutions were made.

It was resolved to approve the Consolidated Financial Statements of the company, the Directors' Report and the Auditors' Report for the financial year ending 31 December 2025. No dividends were declared for the financial year ending 31 December 2025, in accordance with the directors' recommendation.

Peter Ekmark was elected as board member and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Erik Skarp, Magnus Alebo and Clare Boynton were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Måns Svalborn was elected as new member of the Board of Directors.

All directors were elected for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal. It was noted that Kathryn Moore Baker, Marina Andersson and Patrick Jonker had not sought re-election to the Board of Directors and that, as a result, their terms in office expired at the end of the meeting.

The meeting resolved that the fees to be paid to the members of the Board of Directors shall be allocated as follows: EUR 25,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and EUR 15,000 to each of the other members of the Board of Directors. No Director holding an operational role in the company or its subsidiaries under which the Director receives a salary or consultancy fee shall receive any additional compensation for the work conducted on the Board of Directors and any committees. The meeting further resolved that the Chairs of the Audit Committee and of the Remuneration Committee shall respectively be entitled to remuneration of EUR 5,000 each, while any other member of the aforesaid committees (excluding the Chairs) shall each be paid EUR 1,500.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Malta was re-elected as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, in accordance with the Audit Committee's recommendation. The meeting resolved that the auditor's fees shall be payable in accordance with any invoice approved by the Remuneration Committee.

The meeting resolved to approve the Nomination Committee's proposal on the principles for appointing the Nomination Committee of the company until the annual general meeting of 2027. The program comprises of share options which the participants are entitled to exercise to subscribe for shares in Raketech. The program included a maximum of 31 participants and a number of share options to be converted into an aggregate number of shares not exceeding 2% per cent of the share capital and votes of the company. The share options will vest for three years from the allocation to each participant, whereby 1/3 will vest after the first year, an additional 1/3 after the second year and the remaining 1/3 will vest after the third year.

The meeting resolved to adopt the Board of Directors' proposal for guidelines for remuneration to senior management.

The meeting further resolved to adopt a long-term incentive program for senior management staff members and other key stakeholders and employees within the company or its subsidiaries, in accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors.

Given that the Board of Directors' proposal to authorize the company to acquire its own shares only obtained one of the two majorities required in terms of article 104 of the Articles of Association, the proposal was not adopted at the meeting. The Board of Directors will, however, convene an extraordinary general meeting to pass such resolution.

Complete information regarding the meeting's resolutions has been made available at the company's website, www.raketech.com.

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

Attachments

Summary from the annual general meeting 2026 of Raketech Group Holding Plc.

SOURCE: Raketech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/summary-from-the-annual-general-meeting-2026-of-raketech-group-holding-plc.-1168524