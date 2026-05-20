Hope for Haiti, Inc.: Hope for Haiti Partners with Americares to Expand Mobile Healthcare Services and Address Growing Diabetes Crisis in Southern Haiti

LES CAYES, HT / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / As Haiti's ongoing humanitarian crisis increasingly strains the country's healthcare system, Hope for Haiti has received grant funding from Americares , the global health and disaster relief organization, to expand its mobile healthcare services, improving access to primary care and diabetes treatment for under-resourced communities in southern Haiti.

From May 1 through October 31, 2026, Hope for Haiti will conduct 60 mobile medical clinics across the Sud Department, delivering an estimated 6,660 patient consultations. The initiative will include 48 primary care clinics and 12 specialized diabetes clinics, aimed at addressing both immediate health needs and the growing burden of chronic disease.

"Strong partnerships are essential to expanding access to care," said Americares Vice President of Regional Programs for the Americas Eric Jovan Pérez-López. "We are proud to support Hope for Haiti's mobile healthcare efforts, which are helping to bring critical services closer to patients and improving health outcomes in communities with limited access to care."

Haiti's healthcare system has faced compounding challenges in recent years due to political instability, natural disasters, and violence. These conditions have disrupted supply chains, limited access to care, and contributed to the closure of most healthcare facilities in Port-au-Prince.

In southern Haiti, where infrastructure and resources can be particularly limited, access to quality healthcare remains a persistent challenge. Approximately 60% of the population in the Greater South lacks access to adequate medical care, with rural communities disproportionately affected by geographic isolation, transportation barriers, and shortages of trained healthcare professionals.

"Mobile healthcare clinics are critical to reaching communities that otherwise have little to no access to medical services," said Linda Thélémaque, Chief Program Officer at Hope for Haiti. "This approach allows us to provide accessible, community-based care while strengthening long-term health outcomes."

Through its mobile clinics, Hope for Haiti will continue to conduct diabetes screenings, provide patient education, and connect individuals to ongoing care through its primary healthcare clinic, Infirmary St. Etienne in Les Cayes. Patients diagnosed with diabetes receive follow-up services, including medication management and the option to participate in Hope for Haiti's educational support program, the Diabetes Club.

As Haiti's healthcare system continues to face significant strain, community-based interventions such as Hope for Haiti's mobile clinics are essential to expanding access to care and improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations.

About Hope for Haiti

With experience running poverty alleviation programs in Haiti since 1989, Hope for Haiti has emerged as one of the most trusted nonprofit organizations working to improve the quality of life for the Haitian people, particularly women and children, in southern Haiti. The organization's team and network of partners provide people with better access to education, healthcare, clean water, and economic development opportunities. Hope for Haiti is a 4-star-rated charity by Charity Navigator and is a participant at the Platinum Level through the GuideStar Exchange , two leading independent evaluators recognizing the organization's transparency and careful stewardship of donor resources. Learn more at hopeforhaiti.com .

Media Contact:

Hope for Haiti

(239) 434-7183 Ext. 817

Press@hopeforhaiti.com

SOURCE: Hope for Haiti, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/hope-for-haiti-partners-with-americares-to-expand-mobile-healthcare-services-and-address-1166964