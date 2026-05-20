KuCoin Launches Integrated Earn-and-Loan Product for Enhanced Crypto Asset Efficiency

New Crypto Loan product allows eligible collateral to continue earning Hold to Earn yields while users access liquidity in one integrated position

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the launch of KuCoin Crypto Loan, its first integrated Earn-and-Loan product designed to enhance crypto asset efficiency by allowing eligible pledged assets to continue generating Hold to Earn yield during the loan period. Now available on the KuCoin App to eligible users in supported jurisdictions, with web access coming soon, KuCoin Crypto Loan enables users to pledge supported assets including BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC and SOL as collateral, borrow supported assets from the same list, and manage collateral, borrowings and risk in one integrated position.

The launch addresses a key challenge for HODLers: accessing liquidity without selling assets or interrupting passive income potential. With KuCoin Crypto Loan, users can access liquidity while keeping eligible collateral productive. By merging Earn and Loan functionalities into one seamless experience, the product helps improve capital utilization and introduces a more efficient model for CEX lending.

A key feature of KuCoin Crypto Loan is its one-position structure. Instead of managing multiple isolated loans, users can manage multi-asset collateral and borrowed funds in a single collateralized loan position, making collateral monitoring, loan exposure and LTV tracking more straightforward.

KuCoin Crypto Loan also applies dynamic, market-driven interest rates that are updated hourly, with interest calculated and accrued on an hourly basis. The product uses a three-tier collateral ratio framework covering Initial, Warning and Liquidation levels to support clearer risk monitoring.

Guided by KuCoin's Trust-First approach to product innovation, KuCoin Crypto Loan reflects a broader principle: every new solution should strengthen user confidence and make the digital asset ecosystem more useful. By bringing Earn and Loan together in one integrated position, the product helps users access liquidity while maintaining exposure to eligible assets, supporting a more seamless and capital-efficient experience.

KuCoin Crypto Loan further expands KuCoin's wealth product suite and reflects its Trust-First approach to building practical, transparent and user-centric digital asset solutions. KuCoin Crypto Loan is currently available on the KuCoin App.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimer

KuCoin Crypto Loan is currently available on the KuCoin App to eligible users in supported jurisdictions, subject to applicable laws and product terms and conditions. Users should carefully review the applicable terms, conditions and risk disclosures before using KuCoin Crypto Loan or participating in Hold to Earn, including, without limited to any risks relating to variable borrowing rates, collateral value fluctuations, liquidation, and the availability of Hold to Earn rewards.

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