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WKN: A2QMDC | ISIN: US74969N1037 | Ticker-Symbol: 3CM
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20.05.26 | 11:42
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PR Newswire
20.05.2026 11:30 Uhr
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RLX Technology Inc.: RLX Technology Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues were RMB1,585.8 million (US$229.9 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 96.2% from RMB808.3 million in the same period of 2025.
  • Gross margin was 31.8% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 28.6% in the same period of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations[1] was RMB310.3 million (US$45.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 187.9% from RMB107.8 million in the same period of 2025.
  • U.S. GAAP net income was RMB294.2 million (US$42.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 32.1% from RMB222.7 million in the same period of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB357.3 million (US$51.8 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 41.4% from RMB252.7 million in the same period of 2025.

"We began this year with robust first-quarter results, underpinned by a highly scalable global ecosystem and our ability to capture emerging market opportunities," said Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "We continued to accelerate our international expansion and broaden our global operations. Notably, we refined our user-first approach through highly localized strategies and deep engagement with trusted regional business partners to ensure superior product-market fit, strengthening our global competitiveness. We also integrated our R&D, manufacturing, and commercial operations into Nexus, our cutting-edge hub that is driving greater supply chain efficiencies while allowing us to seamlessly meet rising demand. Looking ahead, we will build on this momentum by focusing on innovative and user-centric products, strengthening our distribution and retail capabilities, and deepening our presence in Europe. Our uncompromising commitment to responsibility and adult-user harm reduction remains the core engine of our long-term growth."

Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, commented, "In the first quarter, we delivered rapid top-line growth, with net revenues increasing to RMB1.59 billion, up 96.2% year over year and 38.9% quarter over quarter. This acceleration was fueled by momentum across our international operations, accretion from our acquired European entity, and steady progress in our mainland China business, as well as a one-time impact from changes in China's export policies. The operating leverage from this growth translated into significant profitability, with non-GAAP operating income surging 187.9% to RMB310.3 million. We also structurally enhanced our margin profile through strict cost discipline and scale efficiencies across our comprehensive, broadly appealing product portfolio. Supported by a strong balance sheet, we enter the remainder of the year with the financial flexibility to execute our next phase of growth, accelerate our market penetration in Asia and Europe, and generate sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB1,585.8 million (US$229.9 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 96.2% from RMB808.3 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the Company's international expansion and contributions from the Company's May 2025 acquisition. Net revenues from international business represented 72.3% of net revenues for the period.

Gross profit was RMB504.3 million (US$73.1 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 118.3% from RMB231.0 million in the same period of 2025.

Gross margin increased to 31.8% in the first quarter of 2026 from 28.6% in the same period of 2025, primarily due to a favorable change in the revenue mix and further supply chain optimization.

Operating expenses were RMB259.6 million (US$37.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB153.5 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was driven by higher salary and welfare expenses related to the Company's May 2025 acquisition and an increase in share-based compensation expenses.

Selling expenses were RMB122.0 million (US$17.7 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB59.0 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to an increase in salary and welfare expenses, as well as depreciation and amortization.

General and administrative expenses were RMB107.2 million (US$15.5 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB67.5 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses and salary and welfare expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB30.4 million (US$4.4 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB27.1 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses.

U.S. GAAP income from operations was RMB244.6 million (US$35.5 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 215.9% from RMB77.4 million in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB310.3 million (US$45.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 187.9% from RMB107.8 million in the same period of 2025.

Income tax expense was RMB45.3 million (US$6.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB28.2 million in the same period of 2025.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB294.2 million (US$42.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 32.1% from RMB222.7 million in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB357.3 million (US$51.8 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 41.4% from RMB252.7 million in the same period of 2025.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.231 (US$0.033) and RMB0.216 (US$0.031), respectively, in the first quarter of 2026, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.181 and RMB0.170, respectively, in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.280 (US$0.041) and RMB0.263 (US$0.038), respectively, in the first quarter of 2026, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.205 and RMB0.193, respectively, in the same period of 2025.

[1] Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on
the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

[2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP
financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP
and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, long-term bank deposits, net, and long-term investment securities, net, of RMB14,529.7 million (US$2,106.4 million), compared with RMB15,732.1 million as of December 31, 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, net cash used in operating activities was RMB68.8 million (US$10.0 million).

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 20, 2026 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 20, 2026).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll-free):

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Hong Kong, China (toll-free):

+800-963-976

Hong Kong, China:

+852-5808-1995

Mainland China:

400-120-6115

Participant Code (English line):

8804299

Participant Code (Chinese simultaneous interpretation line):

8393299

Participants may choose between the English and Chinese simultaneous interpretation options above when joining the conference call. Please note that the Chinese simultaneous interpretation option is in listen-only mode. Participants should dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." using the appropriate English or Chinese Participant Code above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until May 27, 2026, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-855-669-9658

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code (English line):

3048124

Replay Access Code (Chinese line):

5502734

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions, and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP income from operations represents net income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in the U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures against the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2026, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred to could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in the global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands)






As of


December 31,

March 31,

March 31,


2025

2026

2026


RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

5,367,139

4,263,488

618,076

Restricted cash

177,873

174,997

25,369

Short-term bank deposits, net

2,310,486

3,015,006

437,084

Receivables from online payment platforms

4,080

9,327

1,352

Short-term investments

2,326,610

2,221,763

322,088

Accounts and notes receivable, net

190,442

329,940

47,831

Inventories

297,682

372,441

53,993

Amounts due from related parties

210,239

548,968

79,584

Prepayments and other current assets, net

319,478

615,473

89,225

Total current assets

11,204,029

11,551,403

1,674,602

Non-current assets:




Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net

245,981

251,779

36,500

Intangible assets, net

213,141

194,823

28,243

Long-term investments, net

8,330

8,330

1,208

Deferred tax assets, net

29,104

35,818

5,193

Right-of-use assets, net

82,430

73,890

10,712

Long-term bank deposits, net

433,618

457,124

66,269

Long-term investment securities, net

5,116,336

4,397,272

637,470

Goodwill

567,181

563,398

81,676

Other non-current assets, net

29,412

24,166

3,503

Total non-current assets

6,725,533

6,006,600

870,774

Total assets

17,929,562

17,558,003

2,545,376





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts and notes payable

403,708

628,321

91,087

Contract liabilities

84,003

80,050

11,605

Salary and welfare benefits payable

93,947

72,350

10,489

Taxes payable

159,718

164,195

23,803

Short-term loan

92,100

135,169

19,595

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

149,552

154,991

22,469

Amounts due to related parties

474,627

92,661

13,433

Dividend payable

478,833

-

-

Lease liabilities - current portion

28,588

25,931

3,759

Total current liabilities

1,965,076

1,353,668

196,240





Non-current liabilities:




Deferred tax liabilities

112,912

102,953

14,925

Lease liabilities - non-current portion

55,671

50,475

7,317

Other non-current liability

64,291

58,206

8,438

Total non-current liabilities

232,874

211,634

30,680

Total liabilities

2,197,950

1,565,302

226,920





Shareholders' Equity:




Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity

15,633,749

15,883,139

2,302,572

Noncontrolling interests

97,863

109,562

15,884

Total shareholders' equity

15,731,612

15,992,701

2,318,456





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

17,929,562

17,558,003

2,545,376

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)







For the three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,


2025

2025

2026

2026


RMB

RMB

RMB

US$






Total net revenues

808,300

1,141,338

1,585,821

229,896

Cost of revenues

(477,526)

(722,798)

(965,446)

(139,960)

Excise tax on products

(99,823)

(60,520)

(116,119)

(16,834)

Gross profit

230,951

358,020

504,256

73,102






Operating expenses:





Selling expenses

(58,989)

(111,154)

(122,039)

(17,692)

General and administrative expenses

(67,468)

(95,319)

(107,207)

(15,542)

Research and development expenses

(27,055)

(32,635)

(30,375)

(4,403)

Total operating expenses

(153,512)

(239,108)

(259,621)

(37,637)






Income from operations

77,439

118,912

244,635

35,465






Other income:





Interest income, net

135,953

141,948

113,820

16,500

Investment income

8,386

9,812

9,718

1,409

Others, net

29,143

32,035

(28,761)

(4,169)

Income before income tax

250,921

302,707

339,412

49,205

Income tax expense

(28,181)

(16,390)

(45,257)

(6,561)

Net income

222,740

286,317

294,155

42,644

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

700

6,770

10,019

1,452

Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.

222,040

279,547

284,136

41,192

Other comprehensive (loss)/income:





Foreign currency translation adjustments

(15,671)

(135,439)

(173,952)

(25,218)

Unrealized income/(loss) on long-term investment securities

2,067

(7,193)

(22,208)

(3,219)

Total other comprehensive loss

(13,604)

(142,632)

(196,160)

(28,437)

Total comprehensive income

209,136

143,685

97,995

14,207

Less: total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

636

6,900

11,699

1,696

Total comprehensive income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.

208,500

136,785

86,296

12,511






Net income per ordinary share/ADS





Basic

0.181

0.172

0.231

0.033

Diluted

0.170

0.172

0.216

0.031






Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs





Basic

1,226,330,482

1,231,303,311

1,232,448,894

1,232,448,894

Diluted

1,308,811,866

1,232,499,617

1,313,480,246

1,313,480,246

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,


2025

2025

2026

2026


(As adjusted) (a)





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Income from operations

77,439

118,912

244,635

35,465

Add: share-based compensation expenses





Selling expenses

3,310

4,441

5,919

858

General and administrative expenses

24,271

22,204

45,841

6,645

Research and development expenses

745

2,037

3,494

507

Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from business acquisitions





Selling expenses

2,003

10,063

9,956

1,443

General and administrative expenses

28

478

469

68

Non-GAAP income from operations

107,796

158,135

310,314

44,986






Net income

222,740

286,317

294,155

42,644

Add: share-based compensation expenses

28,326

28,682

55,254

8,010

Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from business acquisitions

2,031

10,541

10,425

1,511

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

(425)

(2,554)

(2,527)

(366)

Non-GAAP net income

252,672

322,986

357,307

51,799






Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.

222,040

279,547

284,136

41,192

Add: share-based compensation expenses

28,326

28,682

55,254

8,010

Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from business acquisitions (b)

2,031

7,711

7,613

1,104

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(b)

(425)

(1,846)

(1,824)

(264)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.

251,972

314,094

345,179

50,042






Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS





- Basic

0.205

0.200

0.280

0.041

- Diluted

0.193

0.200

0.263

0.038

Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs





- Basic

1,226,330,482

1,231,303,311

1,232,448,894

1,232,448,894

- Diluted

1,308,811,866

1,232,499,617

1,313,480,246

1,313,480,246

Note (a): The Company completed the acquisition of the acquired company on May 31, 2025, which was accounted for as a business combination. Beginning in Q2
2025, the Company included the amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions, as well as the associated tax impact,
in the reconciliation items for GAAP and non-GAAP results. The Company has retrospectively adjusted the above unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP
results to reflect the effects of acquisitions completed in prior periods. The Company believes these changes provide management and investors with more useful
information to evaluate the operations of its business.


Note (b): The amortization and depreciation expense and related tax effect attributable to noncontrolling interests have been excluded from the presentation in the
reconciliation items for GAAP and non-GAAP results.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(All amounts in thousands)







For the three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,


2025

2025

2026

2026


RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

207,165

310,221

(68,841)

(9,980)

Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities

(987,166)

1,324,664

(116,326)

(16,864)

Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities

14,435

399,971

(863,712)

(125,212)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(8,040)

(66,321)

(57,648)

(8,357)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(773,606)

1,968,535

(1,106,527)

(160,413)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

5,644,359

3,576,477

5,545,012

803,858

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

4,870,753

5,545,012

4,438,485

643,445

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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