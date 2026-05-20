Clear Secure and General Dynamics Information Technology Announce Strategic Collaboration Agreement

CLEAR and GDIT will deliver secure digital identity management solutions to federal health and civilian agencies

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the security identity company, and General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), today announced a strategic collaboration agreement to deliver secure digital identity management and verification solutions for federal health and civilian agencies.

Under this agreement, CLEAR has selected GDIT as its preferred federal systems integrator for delivering CLEAR1, CLEAR's secure identity platform, into complex mission environments. By combining GDIT's decades of mission and technology expertise with CLEAR1's trusted identity platform, this collaboration will enable agencies to provide secure and efficient access for civilians, providers and employees.

Together, the companies will develop solutions in GDIT's Emerge Labs, designed to improve how identities are managed across health and civilian application use cases, including providing secure access to electronic records and eliminating fraud, waste and abuse. GDIT has already incorporated CLEAR1 into its hybrid multi-cloud products and tools program supporting the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"Secure, trusted identity is foundational to how our government delivers healthcare and critical services," said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. "We're proud to combine CLEAR1's trusted identity platform with GDIT's deep expertise in federal health and civilian agencies. Together, this collaboration helps these agencies strengthen protection of sensitive information, reduce identity-driven fraud, and provide more reliable access to the programs that patients, providers and public servants depend on."

"We help our customers serve the public with confidence and security while providing a seamless user experience," said Amy Gilliland, GDIT president. "Our collaboration with CLEAR strengthens that commitment by enabling agencies to work smarter with modern identity tools that are seamless, trusted and widely applicable across the federal government."

This collaboration builds on CLEAR's track record as a trusted partner to government agencies, advancing more secure and seamless digital identity solutions to reduce fraud, waste, and abuse.

About CLEAR

The mission of CLEAR, the secure identity company, is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 41 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you-making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

About GDIT

GDIT is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $52.6 billion in revenue in 2025. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

CLEAR Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the collaboration between General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) and CLEAR, the expected capabilities and performance of CLEAR1, future product development, and the potential impact of the collaboration on federal health and civilian agencies. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the CLEAR's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. CLEAR disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact

CLEAR

[email protected]

GDIT

Oliver Nutt

[email protected]

SOURCE CLEAR