Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bewertet mit 8$ - Preis:139$: Peer-Übernahmen brachten Anlegern dreistellige Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851143 | ISIN: US3695501086 | Ticker-Symbol: GDX
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 11:06
294,60 Euro
+0,51 % +1,50
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
293,60295,7013:46
293,60295,7013:46
PR Newswire
20.05.2026 12:00 Uhr
215 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Clear Secure and General Dynamics Information Technology Announce Strategic Collaboration Agreement

CLEAR and GDIT will deliver secure digital identity management solutions to federal health and civilian agencies

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the security identity company, and General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), today announced a strategic collaboration agreement to deliver secure digital identity management and verification solutions for federal health and civilian agencies.

Under this agreement, CLEAR has selected GDIT as its preferred federal systems integrator for delivering CLEAR1, CLEAR's secure identity platform, into complex mission environments. By combining GDIT's decades of mission and technology expertise with CLEAR1's trusted identity platform, this collaboration will enable agencies to provide secure and efficient access for civilians, providers and employees.

Together, the companies will develop solutions in GDIT's Emerge Labs, designed to improve how identities are managed across health and civilian application use cases, including providing secure access to electronic records and eliminating fraud, waste and abuse. GDIT has already incorporated CLEAR1 into its hybrid multi-cloud products and tools program supporting the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"Secure, trusted identity is foundational to how our government delivers healthcare and critical services," said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. "We're proud to combine CLEAR1's trusted identity platform with GDIT's deep expertise in federal health and civilian agencies. Together, this collaboration helps these agencies strengthen protection of sensitive information, reduce identity-driven fraud, and provide more reliable access to the programs that patients, providers and public servants depend on."

"We help our customers serve the public with confidence and security while providing a seamless user experience," said Amy Gilliland, GDIT president. "Our collaboration with CLEAR strengthens that commitment by enabling agencies to work smarter with modern identity tools that are seamless, trusted and widely applicable across the federal government."

This collaboration builds on CLEAR's track record as a trusted partner to government agencies, advancing more secure and seamless digital identity solutions to reduce fraud, waste, and abuse.

About CLEAR
The mission of CLEAR, the secure identity company, is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 41 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you-making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

About GDIT
GDIT is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $52.6 billion in revenue in 2025. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

CLEAR Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the collaboration between General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) and CLEAR, the expected capabilities and performance of CLEAR1, future product development, and the potential impact of the collaboration on federal health and civilian agencies. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the CLEAR's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. CLEAR disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact

CLEAR
[email protected]

GDIT
Oliver Nutt
[email protected]

SOURCE CLEAR

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.