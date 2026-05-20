Huize Holding Limited Announces Select Operating Metrics for the First Quarter of 2026

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited ("Huize", the "Company" or "we") (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers, and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced select operating metrics for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Select Operating Metrics for the First Quarter of 2026

RMB, except for number of customers and persistency ratios

For the three months ended March 31 2026

2025

First year premiums ("FYP") 1,110.5 million 730.4 million Renewal premiums 611.2 million 706.8 million Gross written premiums ("GWP") 1,771.6 million 1,437.3 million New customers acquired 506,000 389,000 Accumulated customers 12.8 million 11.0 million 13-month persistency ratios (%) 97.2%* 97.8% 25-month persistency ratios (%) 98.9%* 98.1%

- 2026 13-month and 25-month persistency ratios are updated as of February 28, 2026.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com or follow us on social media via LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/huize-holding-limited), X (https://x.com/huizeholding) and Webull (https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-huiz).

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huize's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Huize may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huize's goal and strategies; Huize's expansion plans; Huize's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Huize's expectation regarding the demand for, and market acceptance of, its online insurance products; Huize's expectations regarding its relationship with insurer partners and insurance clients and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huize's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Huize does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

investor@huize.com

Media Relations

mediacenter@huize.com

Christensen Advisory

In China

Ms. Dolly Zhang

Phone: +852 6996 4179

Email: dolly.zhang@christensencomms.com