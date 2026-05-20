Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bewertet mit 8$ - Preis:139$: Peer-Übernahmen brachten Anlegern dreistellige Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116FD | ISIN: BE0974276082 | Ticker-Symbol: OT7
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 12:35
2,735 Euro
+3,21 % +0,085
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONTEX GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONTEX GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7052,72513:49
2,6952,73513:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 11:06 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ontex receives A score again for CDP Supplier Engagement, reflecting continued progress across its supply chain

Aalst, Belgium, May 20, 2026 - Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, has once again received an A score in CDP's Supplier Engagement Assessment, building on its CDP Climate A rating received in January 2026. The score recognizes Ontex's continued efforts to work closely with suppliers on transparency, responsible sourcing and climate action across its value chain; a critical lever to reduce Scope 3 emissions.

The recognition is supported by concrete actions and measurable progress. In 2025, 100% of Ontex's raw material suppliers had signed the Supplier Code of Conduct, setting clear expectations on environmental, social and ethical standards, while supplier-specific data now covers 64% of emissions from purchased goods and services, improving the accuracy of Scope 3 emissions reporting and enabling more targeted engagement with suppliers.
In parallel, Ontex continues to strengthen its Supplier Due Diligence Program through ESG assessments and third-party social audits for suppliers in higher-risk categories.

"This A score reflects the work we do every day with our suppliers to improve data quality, set clear expectations and address risks where they matter most," said Marco Querzoli, Chief Supply Officer. "Supplier engagement is not about commitments alone - it's about having the right processes, transparency and dialogue in place to make steady progress across the value chain."

The repeated recognition confirms that Ontex's structured and practical approach to supplier engagement is supporting its broader climate and sustainability objectives.

For more information on Ontex' sustainability strategy and goals, go to https://ontex.com/sustainability

For images, please check our Media download center.

Enquiries

MediaCatherine Weyne+32 53 333 622corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com
InvestorsGeoffroy Raskin+32 53 333 730investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,000 people, with plants and offices in 12 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.

ONTEX Group NV
Korte Keppestraat 21 - 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) - Belgium 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent - Division Dendermonde


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.