Ontex receives A score again for CDP Supplier Engagement, reflecting continued progress across its supply chain

Aalst, Belgium, May 20, 2026 - Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, has once again received an A score in CDP's Supplier Engagement Assessment, building on its CDP Climate A rating received in January 2026. The score recognizes Ontex's continued efforts to work closely with suppliers on transparency, responsible sourcing and climate action across its value chain; a critical lever to reduce Scope 3 emissions.

The recognition is supported by concrete actions and measurable progress. In 2025, 100% of Ontex's raw material suppliers had signed the Supplier Code of Conduct, setting clear expectations on environmental, social and ethical standards, while supplier-specific data now covers 64% of emissions from purchased goods and services, improving the accuracy of Scope 3 emissions reporting and enabling more targeted engagement with suppliers.

In parallel, Ontex continues to strengthen its Supplier Due Diligence Program through ESG assessments and third-party social audits for suppliers in higher-risk categories.

"This A score reflects the work we do every day with our suppliers to improve data quality, set clear expectations and address risks where they matter most," said Marco Querzoli, Chief Supply Officer. "Supplier engagement is not about commitments alone - it's about having the right processes, transparency and dialogue in place to make steady progress across the value chain."

The repeated recognition confirms that Ontex's structured and practical approach to supplier engagement is supporting its broader climate and sustainability objectives.

For more information on Ontex' sustainability strategy and goals, go to https://ontex.com/sustainability

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Enquiries

Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 333 622 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 333 730 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,000 people, with plants and offices in 12 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.

ONTEX Group NV

Korte Keppestraat 21 - 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) - Belgium 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent - Division Dendermonde