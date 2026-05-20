Atos International: Atos SE announces appeal of the amended final judgment in the TriZetto litigation

Press Release

Atos SE announces appeal of the amended final judgment in the TriZetto litigation

Paris, France - May 20, 2026 - In connection with the litigation between Syntel and TriZetto (a subsidiary of Cognizant), Atos filed a notice of appeal on May 19, 2026, before the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit against the Amended Final Judgment entered on April 29, 2026, whereby the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York ordered Atos and its subsidiary Syntel to pay US$297.9 million1 (approximately €255.7 million2) to TriZetto, in accordance with its pre-judgment decision dated March 27, 20263-

To obtain a stay of enforcement of the Amended Final Judgment, Atos has implemented a supersedeas bond in an amount equal to the full judgment, increased by post-judgment interest4, in accordance with applicable procedural requirements.

It is specified that the said bond is secured by a cash deposit of US$290 million (approximately €249 million5), which is an additional US$203 million (approximately €174 million) on top of the amount already on deposit in connection with this litigation.

Atos Group confirms that this decision does not have a material adverse impact on its assets, business, liquidity or financial condition.

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE listed on Euronext Paris.

Contacts

Investor Relations: investors@atos.net

Individual shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75

Media Relations: globalprteam@atos.net

1 The Amended Final Judgment entered on 29 April 2026 confirmed the amounts set in the pre-judgment decision (see footnote 3) and calculated the amount of pre-judgment interest on compensatory damages, setting it at US$60,927,590 through 24 April 2026, plus US$21,604 per day until a final decision is rendered. It is specified that, as a matter of procedure, and at TriZetto's request, the Amended Final Judgment further held that the reduction of punitive damages could be ordered as a matter of law, without requiring TriZetto's formal acceptance of the reduction ("remittitur") or a new trial on punitive damages.

2 At the exchange rate prevailing on the date of this press release.

3 See press release dated 28 March 2026, pursuant to which Atos Group noted that the Court ordered Syntel to pay US $69,977,813 in compensatory damages, US$139,955,626 in punitive damages, US $12,395,484.50 in attorneys' fees, in addition to the US $14,548,992.98 in attorneys' fees previously awarded, and granted interest on compensatory damages at the New York State statutory rate of 9%, accruing from 9 January 2018.

4 Corresponding to a total amount of US$309 million supersedeas bond including 12 months post-judgment interest, subject to the Court's confirmation of the period to be taken into account for calculating the amount of the bond.

5 At the exchange rate prevailing on the date of this press release.