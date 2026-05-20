London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - (IN-VR) Athens - The 10th Edition of the Balkans Energy Summit officially opened today, bringing together 40+ speakers and 150+ attendees including government officials, industry leaders, and energy experts to address the region's most pressing priorities: energy security, infrastructure resilience, diversification, and the future of sustainable energy systems.

Organised by IN-VR, the first day set the tone for high-level collaboration and cross-border dialogue across Southeast Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Summit welcomed high-level participation from across the region and beyond, including Greece, the United States, Romania, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan and Croatia.

High-Level Opening & Ministerial Participation

The Summit began with welcome remarks from IN-VR's CEO Chryssa Tsouraki, followed by keynote opening remarks from Deputy Minister of Energy of Greece, Nikos Tsafos, representing the Hellenic Ministry of Environment and Energy. His address highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and infrastructure development to strengthen Europe's energy resilience.

A flagship Ministerial Panel examined the Balkans as Europe's Southeast Energy Gateway, addressing:

LNG imports

The Vertical Corridor

Greece as an energy gateway

U.S.-Europe energy cooperation

Regional gas integration

Cross-border infrastructure

Europe's changing geopolitical energy map

Mr. Joshua Volz, Special Envoy for Global Energy Integration, U.S. Department of Energy and Mr. Michalis Mathioulakis, Academic Director at the Greek Energy Forum joined the discussion, reinforcing the international importance of the region's energy transformation.

Joshua Volz, Special Envoy for Global Energy Integration in the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE):

"The opportunities here are absolutely essential for the rewiring of the geopolitical and global energy system."

Nikos Tsafos, Deputy Minister of Energy at the Hellenic Ministry of Environment and Energy:

"Energy security is a shared goal. You are not an island, and you cannot insulate yourself from the shocks happening around you. We have done a lot of the hardware; now the challenge is the software."

Highlights of Day One - Key Insights

Upstream Momentum Returns to the Balkans

The CEO & Regulators panel highlighted renewed exploration momentum across the region, stressing that investor confidence will depend on regulatory stability, fiscal predictability, and strong regional cooperation. Speakers agreed that natural gas will play a key role in the transition and that social license and long-term policy consistency are essential to unlock new projects.

"The momentum Greece has today is the result of consistency, not coincidence." - Aristofanis Stefatos

Vertical Corridor Driving Regional Gas Security

One of the most technical discussions of the day focused on the Vertical Corridor and the rapid progress of gas infrastructure integration across Southeast Europe. Panelists emphasized LNG flows, reverse flow systems, interconnectors, and storage as critical elements of a more resilient and interconnected regional gas market.

"This is not just a gas corridor - it is a corridor of trust and cooperation." - Despoina Paliarouta

Exploration, Innovation & Energy Transition

Technical sessions explored Eastern Mediterranean exploration potential, the sustainable transformation of oil and gas companies, hydrogen infrastructure, solar project development, and methanol as a future energy carrier. Electrica's CEO, Alexandro Chirita showcased innovative solutions shaping the energy transition.

Networking & 10th Anniversary Celebration

The day concluded with a high-level networking reception and the 10th Balkans Edition Anniversary Celebration & Awards Ceremony, recognizing key contributors and celebrating a decade of regional collaboration.

Momentum for Day Two

Strong regional engagement and packed sessions reinforced the Balkans' growing role as a strategic energy hub for Europe, setting the stage for further discussions on investments, projects, and partnerships.

About the Balkans Energy Summit

The Balkans Energy Summit is a leading platform uniting governments, operators, investors, and technology providers to advance energy cooperation, security, and sustainable development across Southeast Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298177

Source: IN-VR Limited