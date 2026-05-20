Smurfit Westrock, today announces its intention to delist from the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE") (the "LSE Delisting"). Once the LSE Delisting takes effect, the Company will be solely listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Background to and Reasons for the LSE Delisting

On 30 April 2026, Smurfit Westrock announced its intention to undertake a review of its listing on the LSE. As part of the review, the Company carefully considered, among other factors, the level of trading activity on the LSE as well as the additional cost and regulatory and administrative obligations arising from retaining the LSE listing. Following completion of the review, the Board has determined that it is in the best interests of Smurfit Westrock to proceed with the LSE Delisting.

LSE Delisting Process

Smurfit Westrock will request: (i) the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") to cancel the listing of its ordinary shares on the equity shares (international commercial companies secondary listing) category of the Official List of the FCA; and (ii) the LSE to cancel the admission to trading of its ordinary shares on the main market for listed securities of the LSE.

For the purposes of FCA UK Listing Rule 21.2.17, Smurfit Westrock is required to give at least 20 business days' notice of the LSE Delisting. It is expected that the LSE Delisting will become effective from 8:00 a.m. (UK time) on 22 June 2026, such that the last day of trading of ordinary shares on the LSE will be 19 June 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions and Shareholder Helpline

To assist shareholders in preparing for the LSE Delisting, Smurfit Westrock has prepared answers to Frequently Asked Questions (the "FAQs"), which are available at https://www.smurfitwestrock.com/-/m/files/Investors/FAQs-Ordinary-Shareholders.pdf. A helpline is also available to assist shareholders, the contact details for which are included in the FAQs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520081627/en/

Contacts:

Niall Keane

Group Company Secretary

T: +353 1 202 7000