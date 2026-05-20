New Montréal innovation hub and immersive customer experience center advances company's AI-driven sustainability strategy

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today unveiled the BrainBox AI Trane Technologies AI Lab and showroom in Montréal, Canada. The grand opening marks the latest milestone in the company's strategy to accelerate the development of next-generation, AI-driven solutions that dramatically reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions in the built environment.

Located in one of the world's leading AI innovation hubs, the Montréal-based facility brings together top researchers, software engineers, data scientists and technologists to shape the future of autonomous HVAC and transport refrigeration. The adjacent showroom offers an immersive environment where customers and guests can explore how agentic AI and predictive models are already reshaping building operations, transforming energy use and lowering emissions worldwide.

"Through the AI Lab, we are bringing together world-class talent and industry-leading technology to shape the next generation of climate innovation," said Riaz Raihan, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Trane Technologies. "Customer demand continues to surge for technologies that reduce energy, emissions and operational costs. This premier AI Lab is an important step in our strategy to deliver digital and AI-driven solutions at scale that create meaningful impact for our customers and support a more sustainable future."

The AI Lab, first introduced in August 2025, builds on Trane Technologies' acquisition of BrainBox AI and advances the company's leadership in the application of AI for smarter, more resilient buildings and refrigerated transport. Harnessing the power of collaboration and rigorous real-world testing and validation, the AI Lab will help accelerate the pace at which breakthrough discoveries move from concept to actionable, customer-ready solutions, while supporting responsible and ethical AI innovation.

"AI technology is advancing rapidly, creating extraordinary opportunities to solve some of humanity's greatest challenges," said Jean-Simon Venne, Founder, President and Chief Technology Officer at BrainBox AI and Head of the AI Lab. "The AI Lab will help supercharge collaboration, translate ideas into practical applications and help ensure innovations are developed responsibly and sustainably. It is where bold ideas can become real-world impact."

The AI Lab is supported by a growing network of renowned technology and academic leaders, including AWS, IVADO and Concordia University.

Watch the Launch Event

Join the live YouTube broadcast of the BrainBox AI Trane Technologies AI Lab launch event on May 20, 2026, at 10:00 am ET for insights from company, industry and government leaders shaping the future of climate innovation. A replay will be available following the event.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to Company's AI innovation initiatives and the anticipated benefits of the BrainBox AI Trane Technologies AI Lab and related technologies. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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