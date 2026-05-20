Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan has joined its board of directors, effective immediately. Seamus has served as Canada's Natural Resources Minister, Minister of Indigenous Services, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Minister of Labour and Minister for Seniors. He was first elected Member of Parliament for St. John's South-Mount Pearl in 2015 and subsequently re-elected in 2019 and 2021.

He was born in St. John's, Newfoundland, and raised in Goose Bay, Labrador. He studied politics at St. Francis Xavier University and University College, Dublin, and marketing strategy at INSEAD, near Paris. He graduated Master of Philosophy from the University of Cambridge, with a dissertation on Indigenous participation in natural resource development.

Prior to politics, he was a host of Canada's leading morning news programme, Canada AM, for ten years. Today, he is Senior Business Advisor with Stewart McKelvey, the largest law firm in Atlantic Canada, and Strategic Counsel to Global Public Affairs. He is also Chair of the CoIC Innovation Centre in St John's.

Mr. O'Regan commented: "Galloper has a lot going for it: an incredible find and a great, experienced team that will see it over the finish line. I am happy to be on board."

Hratch Jabrayan, CEO of Galloper Gold, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Seamus to our board of directors as we are about to commence our first major drill program on our flagship Glover Island Property. His knowledge of the mining industry, government relations and enthusiasm for the advancement of mining in Newfoundland and Labrador is something we feel is going to be extremely beneficial to us. We are very excited to have him as part of our team."

To make room for Mr. O'Regan on the board of directors, Mr. Peter Lauder has resigned as a director of the Company but will continue his duties as Exploration Manager for Galloper Gold.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper Gold Corp. is focused on mineral exploration in central Newfoundland on its Glover Island exploration project. The property comprises 466 mining claims on 13 mineral licences covering 116.6 sq/km (11,660 Ha). Historic exploration efforts produced the 2017 LPSE Resource and the LPSE 2026 Gold Resource which is wholly controlled by Galloper Gold Corp.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gallopergold/

X: https://x.com/Gallopergold?s=20

You Tube: www.youtube.com/@gallopergold

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan

CEO and Director

Galloper Gold Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298098

Source: Galloper Gold Corp.