Italian energy agency GSE announced it will allocate 10 GW of solar capacity and 16 GW of wind power through auctions planned for 2026 and 2027.Italian energy agency Gestore dei servizi energetici (GSE) announced that the renewable energy FerX auctions planned for 2026 and 2027 will allocate 10 GW of PV capacity and 16 GW of wind power. "The goal is to hold one auction by the end of the year and the other two in 2027," said GSE CEO Vinicio Mosè Vigilante. "Negotiations with the European Union over approval of the tenders are in the final stages." In the first FerX auction, finalized in December, ...

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