Research from Poland finds the development of the country's solar industry will likely result in stable economic stimulus over the next 15 years, supporting between 20,000 and 40,000 direct full time contracts until 2040 depending on the level of investment and operations and maintenance of PV installations.The development of Poland's solar market will allow for a constant level of employment to be maintained in the country over the next 15 years, according to new research. A research team from the AGH University of Krakow utilized data from the Central Statistical Office of Poland and the Energy ...

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