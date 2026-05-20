Verdiva Bio Limited ("Verdiva Bio" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a scalable, once-weekly oral obesity product pipeline, today announced that two abstracts have been selected for poster presentations at the 86th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), taking place June 5-8 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The presentations include new preclinical data for VRB-103, a once-weekly oral amylin receptor-selective amylin analog, and VRB-104, a unimolecular GLP-1 plus amylin co-agonist.

Presentation Details

Title: VRB-103 Is a Potent, Orally Bioavailable Amylin Analog with a Strong Selectivity towards Human Amylin Receptors vs. Calcitonin Receptor

Session: General Poster Session (1766-P)

Presenter: Martijn Fenaux, PhD

Date/Time: Sunday, June 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT

Location: Poster Hall (Halls D-E), Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Title: Characterization and Preclinical Efficacy of a Novel Unimolecular Amylin and GLP-1 Receptor Dual Agonist, VRB-104

Session: General Poster Session (1658-P)

Presenter: Martijn Fenaux, PhD

Date/Time: Sunday, June 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT

Location: Poster Hall (Halls D-E), Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Additional information about the ADA 2026 Scientific Sessions is available at the ADA meeting website (American Diabetes Association

About Verdiva Bio

Verdiva Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a scalable, once-weekly oral obesity product pipeline designed to address both induction and long-term maintenance of weight loss across a broad range of patient segments. Verdiva Bio believes that there is an unmet need in the obesity market for medications that are patient friendly, while maintaining or exceeding existing efficacy. Leveraging T2026, an oral absorption enhancer, and rationally designed peptides, Verdiva Bio's strategy is to develop a modular portfolio of therapies to address unmet needs across a range of newly emerging and diverse segments in the obesity market, including patients of various BMI groups, patients seeking weight loss induction and weight loss maintenance, and patients who may be GLP-1 intolerant or GLP-1 non-responsive. Verdiva Bio's once-weekly oral product candidates are designed to enable effective treatment alternatives with improved convenience and improved tolerability over other currently available therapies, while also enabling scalable manufacturing to help meet the vast needs of patients suffering from obesity and overweight. In October 2024, Sciwind Biosciences granted Verdiva Bio exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize its pipeline, including VRB-103 and VRB-104, worldwide, excluding mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and South Korea.

For more information, please visit www.verdivabio.com.

About VRB-103

VRB-103, a once-weekly investigational oral amylin receptor-selective amylin analog, is being developed to initially address both the induction and maintenance phases of weight loss in patients that are intolerant or non-responsive to GLP-1 receptor agonists. Amylin agonism, a non-incretin mechanism of action, can offer a differentiated therapeutic approach for GLP-1 non-responders and GLP-1 intolerant patients, a large and growing segment underserved by currently approved therapies. Verdiva Bio believes amylin agonism can enable meaningful weight loss with improved GI tolerability compared to GLP-1 receptor agonists. VRB-103 is designed to be amylin receptor-selective at human amylin receptor-1 and -3 relative to the human calcitonin receptor, potentially enabling improved efficacy and tolerability compared to non-amylin-receptor-selective amylin analogs. Verdiva Bio is currently progressing VRB-103 through Clinical Trial Notification-enabling studies and expects to initiate a Phase 1 trial to evaluate VRB-103 in the second half of 2026.

About VRB-104

VRB-104, an investigational unimolecular GLP-1 plus amylin co-agonist, is being developed as a subcutaneous injection for weight loss induction in high-BMI patients. The candidate is designed with a cAMP-biased GLP-1 sequence to deliver dual agonism within a single molecule. VRB-104 is currently in preclinical development.

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Contacts:

Verdiva Bio

Charlotte Davison, Chief of Staff

info@verdivabio.com

FTI Consulting (Media)

Ben Atwell, Robert Stanislaro

ftiverdivacomms@fticonsulting.com