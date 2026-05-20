Europe's CHROs, CIOs and HRIT Leaders Head to Paris for Learning How AI Redesigns Work Operations Across Hiring, Development and Retention

Phenom, the leader in applied AI with an infrastructure built specifically to redesign work operations, today announced registration is open for IAMPHENOM Europe 2026, taking place 4-5 November in Paris, France. The only applied AI event dedicated to human resources on the continent, IAMPHENOM Europe gives HR and HRIT leaders the agentic AI strategies, instruction and proof points they need to build their AI-augmented workforce to address their biggest hiring, development and retention challenges.

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Phenom today announced registration is open for IAMPHENOM Europe 2026. The only applied AI event dedicated to human resources on the continent is taking place 4-5 November in Paris, France.

European organisations face pressure from every direction, including widening skills shortages, tightening EU AI Act compliance and competitors moving faster with AI than HR teams can match. Most European CHROs know where they need to go, but lack the operating model to get there; a gap that averages 12 to 18 months and compounds every quarter. Generic AI tools exacerbate the problem, delivering speed without the governance or contextual precision enterprises require. IAMPHENOM Europe exists to equip European HR leaders with the agentic AI strategies, proof points and plans to redesign how their workforce operates across talent acquisition and management.

At the in-person event, HR professionals, talent acquisition leaders, HRIT teams and C-suite executives will experience two days of immersive AI learning and networking in Paris. Attendees will gain actionable strategies from the organisations already using AI and automation to improve work operations and strengthen hiring, development and retention, while connecting with peers navigating the same challenges across Europe.

IAMPHENOM Europe Highlights

Visionary Keynotes: Hear from HR leaders, industry analysts and technology experts at the forefront of applying AI and transforming their teams

Hear from HR leaders, industry analysts and technology experts at the forefront of applying AI and transforming their teams Practitioner-led Sessions: Learn how talent teams at world-class organisations are solving real hiring, development and retention challenges with AI, agents and automation, while maintaining compliance across evolving European markets

Learn how talent teams at world-class organisations are solving real hiring, development and retention challenges with AI, agents and automation, while maintaining compliance across evolving European markets Live AI Agent Demonstrations: See use-case specific AI agents in action and explore how they can be deployed across an organisation's talent operations

See use-case specific AI agents in action and explore how they can be deployed across an organisation's talent operations Tech Unveilings Innovation: Discover how WorkOps leverages AI and automation to redesign work during product keynotes and immersive experiences

Discover how WorkOps leverages AI and automation to redesign work during product keynotes and immersive experiences AI Automation Learning Lab with Agent Center: Test AI, agents and automation across 25+ use cases mapped to the hypercell level for specific job roles, industries and geographies

Test AI, agents and automation across 25+ use cases mapped to the hypercell level for specific job roles, industries and geographies Expert Access: Connect directly with the Phenom team to explore advanced capabilities and discuss implementation and future-proof talent strategies

Connect directly with the Phenom team to explore advanced capabilities and discuss implementation and future-proof talent strategies Peer Networking: Build relationships with peers and leaders navigating the same talent challenges across Europe, with dedicated networking throughout the day

"The HR leaders shaping Europe's next decade are not asking whether to use AI, they're already figuring out how, where and how fast, knowing the window to redesign work is closing quickly," said Jonathan Dale, Vice President and General Manager, Global Marketing at Phenom. "IAMPHENOM Europe is where leaders learn to deploy AI, agents and automation to rebuild hiring, development and retention workflows for the new way of work. Attendees will leave with the agentic playbook to act on, drawn from the leading organisations already operating this way."

The Practical Playbook for Europe's Biggest Hiring Development Challenges for Europe

IAMPHENOM Europe 2026 is designed around the specific AI and talent challenges facing organisations across the region, including European regulatory compliance, internal talent development and large-scale recruiter productivity. Session topics include how to:

Orchestrate AI agents, automation and human judgement across talent operations without manual intervention at every step

Uphold compliance and data governance while navigating European regulations

Develop and retain internal talent while attracting critical external skills

Drive recruiter productivity through automation and intelligent sourcing

Enhance employee onboarding experiences at scale

Join IAMPHENOM's All-Star Speaker Lineup: Call for Speakers is Open

IAMPHENOM invites HR professionals, talent leaders, industry analysts and technology experts to submit speaker proposals to share their expertise, inspire peers and join a distinguished roster of presenters. Apply at iamphenomeurope.com/speakers by July 17

Register and Learn More

Register for €26 (nearly 90% savings) for a limited time. Register and learn more at iamphenomeurope.com.

About Phenom

Phenom is an applied AI company with the only AI infrastructure built specifically for HR. Powered by Engines that harmonize data, Ontologies that guide every decision, X AI that hyper-personalizes experiences, and Agents that work alongside teams, Phenom's platform uses industry and business context to automate workflows, eliminate busywork, and enhance every experience while remaining compliant. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, no other company is as dedicated to helping organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (6 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (5 years), 11 Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in Canada, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520683492/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Lyons

Phenom

267-379-5066

jennifer.lyons@phenom.com