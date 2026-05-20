New worldwide benchmark coincides with the 25th anniversary of AHF's first international programs in South Africa and Uganda as AHF approaches 40 years of service and advocacy

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS organization, is proud to announce a historic new milestone: 3 million lives in care worldwide.

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AHF, the world's largest HIV/AIDS organization, is proud to announce a historic new milestone: 3 million lives in care in 50 AHF countries across the globe. The achievement reflects AHF's global commitment to HIV prevention, care, and treatment-and comes as the organization marks the 25th anniversary of its first global programs, launched in South Africa and Uganda in early 2001, and approaches the 40th anniversary of its founding in Los Angeles. Billboards featuring this art will go up in several key AHF U.S. markets and countries worldwide.

The achievement reflects AHF's global commitment to HIV prevention, care, and treatment-and comes as the organization marks the 25th anniversary of its first global programs, launched in South Africa and Uganda in early 2001, while also approaching the 40th anniversary of its founding in Los Angeles.

Today, AHF provides lifesaving services in 50 countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe, supporting millions of people living with HIV through a network of 1,056 global clinics, 79 healthcare centers in the US, 67 pharmacies, 96 wellness centers, 26 Out of the Closet thrift stores, outreach programs, and community partnerships.

"This accomplishment is far more than a number-it represents 3 million individuals whose lives have been touched by compassion, commitment, and the belief that healthcare is a human right," said Dr. Condessa M. Curley, AHF Board Chair. "It reflects decades of work across continents, often in the most challenging environments, to ensure that no one is left behind. We extend our deepest gratitude to every member of the AHF team whose dedication made this milestone possible."

AHF began as a community-based response for people dying from HIV/AIDS. Over the decades, the organization expanded into a global force for public health, healthcare access, equity, and advocacy, growing to more than 9,000 employees worldwide.

From physicians, nurses, pharmacists, counselors, laboratory technicians, outreach workers, and peer navigators to the many operations, finance, public health, research, advocacy, retail, and administrative teams supporting care delivery behind the scenes, AHF staff across the globe have helped build systems of care where few previously existed.

"When we launched our first programs in South Africa and Uganda 25 years ago, serving just a handful of patients outside the US, none of us could have imagined reaching three million lives in care worldwide," said AHF President Michael Weinstein. "This milestone belongs to our staff, partners, and patients. It proves what is possible when persistence, urgency, and compassion come together around a simple idea: that no person should be denied lifesaving healthcare because of who they are, where they live, or what they can afford."

The milestone also comes at a critical moment for the global HIV response. More than 40 million people worldwide are living with HIV, while hundreds of thousands continue to die annually from AIDS-related illnesses despite the availability of effective treatment.

In addition to treatment services, AHF continues to expand prevention and public health programs worldwide. In 2025 alone, AHF and its affiliated programs provided nearly 5 million free HIV tests globally and distributed more than 64 million free condoms, underscoring the organization's continued emphasis on both prevention and treatment.

AHF leaders noted that the impact of 3 million people in care extends far beyond the individuals receiving treatment. Sustained access to antiretroviral therapy helps people live longer, healthier lives, reduces HIV transmission, strengthens families and communities, and helps prevent children from losing parents to AIDS-related illnesses. For many families, HIV treatment means parents remaining present, economically active, and able to care for future generations.

"With three million lives in care worldwide, AHF's programs contribute not only to saving lives, but also to reducing onward HIV transmission through sustained viral suppression and expanded access to care," added Dr. Curley.

AHF's growth has accelerated significantly in recent years:

3 million lives in care, May 2026

2.5 million lives in care, August 2025

2 million lives in care, July 2024

1.5 million lives in care, December 2020

1 million lives in care, October 2018

500,000 lives in care, November 2015

250,000 lives in care, November 2013

100,000 lives in care, April 2009

As AHF celebrates the milestone, many country programs are also marking important anniversaries of their own this year, including 10-, 15-, and 20-year milestones that reflect the organization's long-term partnerships with governments, healthcare workers, and communities around the world.

As AHF looks ahead, the organization remains focused on its next major goal: 5 million lives in care worldwide by 2030.

"This milestone is both a celebration and a reminder that the work is far from finished," said Weinstein. "The global HIV epidemic is not over but reaching three million lives in care shows what determined people and communities can accomplish together."

AIDS Healthcare Foundation(AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to 3 million people across 50 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. In January 2025, AHF received the MLK, Jr. Social Justice Award, The King Center's highest recognition for an organization leading work in the social justice arena. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

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Contacts:

US MEDIA CONTACT:

Ged Kenslea, Senior Director, Communications, AHF

+1 323.308.1833 work +1.323.791.5526 mobile

gedk@aidshealth.org

Denys Nazarov, Director of Global

Policy and Communications, AHF

+1 323.308.1829

denys.nazarov@aidshealth.org