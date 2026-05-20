Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Exploration Drill Results at Boumadine

MONTREAL, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; NASDAQ: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report new drill results at the Boumadine Project ("Boumadine" or the "Project") from its ongoing infill drill program in the Kingdom of Morocco. These results confirm strong high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend and support the potential for continued resource growth and scale.

Highlights1

Boumadine Main Trend (5.4km)

Multiple additional high-grade intercepts: BOU-DD25-745 intercepted 890 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 51.5 metres ("m") (2.05 g/t gold ("Au"), 535 g/t silver ("Ag"), 3.8% zinc ("Zn"), and 5.9% lead ("Pb"), including 1,504 g/t AgEq over 19.3m (2.17 g/t Au, 1,032 g/t Ag, 5.3% Zn, and 9.8% Pb). BOU-DD25-746 intercepted 665 g/t AgEq over 20.4m (1.63 g/t Au, 410 g/t Ag, 2.8% Zn and 3.4% Pb), including 1,276 g/t AgEq over 5.3m (3.98 g/t Au, 695g/t Ag, 6.1% Zn and 7.2% Pb) and 741 g/t AgEq over 14.5m (5.24 g/t Au, 204 g/t Ag, 3.9% Zn and 2.2% Pb), including 1,112 g/t AgEq over 8.4m (8.79 g/t Au, 276g/t Ag, 4.5% Zn and 2.3% Pb). BOU-DD26-790 intercepted 746 g/t AgEq over 14.9m (0.62 g/t Au, 586 g/t Ag, 1.9% Zn and 3.7% Pb) including 1,227 g/t AgEq over 6.5m (1.05 g/t Au, 971g/t Ag, 1.9% Zn and 3.7% Pb). BOU-DD26-786 intercepted 511 g/t AgEq over 9.4m (0.61 g/t Au, 399 g/t Ag, 1.4% Zn, and 1.0% Pb) including 1,928 g/t AgEq over 1.8m (1.54 g/t Au, 1,708g/t Ag, 2.5% Zn and 1.7% Pb). BOU-DD26-792 intercepted 462 g/t AgEq over 8.1m (0.79 g/t Au, 237 g/t Ag, 3.0% Zn and 4.5% Pb) including 1,036 g/t AgEq over 2.2m (1.50 g/t Au, 563g/t Ag, 5.2% Zn and 10.4% Pb).

Exploration Update: 69,209m drilled at Boumadine year-to-date. 20% of the planned 360,000m infill drilling program for 2026-2027 completed







"These latest results continue to demonstrate the exceptional grade, width and scale potential emerging at Boumadine," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Intercepts including 890 g/t AgEq over 51.5m in BOU-DD25-745 - our strongest drill intercept to date at Boumadine on a grade-thickness basis - located just 70m below the current pit shell, highlights the strong continuity of wide, high-grade mineralization along the 5.4-kilometre Boumadine Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. With over 69,000m drilled year-to-date and 11 rigs currently active, we are aggressively advancing the 2026-2027 infill and expansion program ahead of the updated PEA expected mid-year."

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.

From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq** (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BOU-DD25-745 214.5 266.0 2.05 535 51.5 0.0 5.9 3.8 30 890 Including 244.1 263.4 2.17 1,032 19.3 0.1 9.8 5.3 21 1,504 BOU-DD25-746 79.0 98.8 2.16 77 19.8 0.0 1.4 3.1 281 345 Including 83.3 85.2 10.92 60 1.9 0.0 1.2 3.4 373 1,024 BOU-DD25-746 107.0 121.5 5.24 204 14.5 0.0 2.2 3.9 32 741 Including 113.1 121.5 8.79 276 8.4 0.0 2.3 4.5 27 1,112 BOU-DD25-746 293.0 313.4 1.63 410 20.4 0.1 3.4 2.8 34 665 Including 298.0 303.0 1.65 848 5.0 0.1 5.7 3.1 61 1,156 Including 306.8 312.1 3.98 695 5.3 0.1 7.2 6.1 28 1,276 BOU-DD25-754 348.8 355.8 0.40 150 7.0 0.0 1.0 2.1 734 257 BOU-DD26-759 255 266.0 0.42 216 11 0.1 1.3 1.9 21 317 Including 255.0 258.1 1.16 552 3.1 0.0 1.8 2.9 43 739 BOU-DD26-759 336.4 342.6 0.58 302 6.2 0.0 1.6 3.8 239 461 Including 336.4 339.9 0.80 447 3.5 0.0 2.1 5.0 238 657 BOU-DD26-766 193.4 198.2 0.89 167 4.8 0.0 0.8 2 7 293 BOU-DD26-767 273.9 281 0.38 85 7.1 0 1.2 3.7 68 215 BOU-DD26-767 373.2 381.5 0.72 191 8.3 0 2 1.9 221 328 Including 374.2 376.9 0.88 467 2.7 0.0 5.1 2.7 618 700 BOU-DD26-773 253.0 255.6 1.18 516 2.6 0.0 2.3 2.8 48 712 BOU-DD26-775 323.5 335.5 0.44 172 12.0 0.0 1.0 2.0 341 272 Including 324.4 326.2 1.76 662 1.8 0.0 2.6 4.7 1,032 966 BOU-DD26-775 338.1 346.3 0.76 184 8.2 0.0 1.5 1.7 1,819 338 Including 338.9 341.4 1.44 428 2.5 0.0 3.8 3.9 2,736 737 BOU-DD26-775 400.0 409.5 0.76 216 9.5 0.0 2.7 4.6 507 429 Including 401.4 407.4 0.94 269 6.0 0.0 3.6 5.6 639 534 BOU-DD26-777 501.2 513.0 0.53 94 11.8 0.0 1.3 3.0 312 226 BOU-DD26-782 184.4 186.3 1.92 478 1.9 0.2 2.4 6.6 74 820 BOU-DD26-783 274.0 289.8 1.10 198 15.8 0.1 2.2 2.6 1,222 405 Including 283.8 287.8 1.75 419 4.0 0.2 4.7 4.5 3,202 805 BOU-DD26-786 403.2 412.6 0.61 399 9.4 0.0 1.0 1.4 922 511 Including 403.2 405.0 1.54 1,708 1.8 0.0 1.7 2.5 691 1,928 BOU-DD26-786 459.2 462.8 1.38 195 3.6 0.1 5.1 3.5 93 481 Including 459.2 461.0 2.38 355 1.8 0.1 9.9 5.0 127 845 BOU-DD26-790 140.5 155.4 0.62 586 14.9 0.0 3.7 1.9 12 746 Including 148.3 154.8 1.05 971 6.5 0.0 6.7 2.1 16 1,227 BOU-DD26-792 297.0 305.1 0.79 237 8.1 0.0 4.5 3.0 835 462 Including 300.9 303.1 1.50 563 2.2 0.0 10.4 5.2 2,891 1,036 BOU-DD26-796 368.4 373.1 0.63 231 4.7 0.0 3.0 2.3 57 387 BOU-DD26-796 378.0 384.1 0.20 117 6.1 0.1 2.6 2.4 0 236 BOU-DD26-799 271.5 276.4 1.05 210 4.9 0.3 2.6 4.5 60 452

True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$30/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,800/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 79.3g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 68.3 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 19.4 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 19.7 g/t Ag.









Figure 1: Boumadine Mining Licence Surface Plan with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2026 Drill Holes

2026 Exploration Results

This year, 160 diamond drill holes ("DDH"), totaling 69,209m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1 and Appendix 2). Drilling was done on strike along the Main Trend, Tizi and Imariren. All results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD25-800 (Table 1, Figure 2, and Appendix 1).

Today's results confirm the high-grade nature and continuity of the Boumadine Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. In addition, hole BOU-DD25-745 to the south intersected a new mineralized parallel structure 70m bellow the current resources pit shell (Figure 3). This new structure has the potential to increase both the resources and the depth of the open-pit and will require follow-up drilling upward and laterally to fully assess its potential.

Mineralization within the Boumadine Main Trend measures up to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) and is N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.





Figure 2 - Surface Plan of Boumadine South Zone with New DDH Results





Figure 3 - Section 6575N with Drill Hole BOU-DD25-745 in the South Area of Boumadine with Resources Pit Shell

Next Steps

Infill drilling, following last year's positive preliminary economic assessment2, will be ongoing for the next 24 months with a drill program of approximately 360,000m planned.

Significant potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend (currently 5.4 km), the Tizi Zone (2.0 km) and the Imariren Zone (1.2 km), with all three trends open in all directions. Follow-up drilling is also planned on the 8 km Asirem trend for later this year.

Most drilling will continue to focus on the Main Trend, Imariren and Tizi to extend known mineralization along strike and at depth, while infilling key areas as part of advancing Feasibility Study. The balance of the 2026 program (~20,000m) will target Asirem follow-up and greenfield exploration, testing geological hypotheses and targets generated over the past four years. Ongoing geological work will guide additional development priorities.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core and RC chips. For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one metre in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. For drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and a representative portion is kept for every metre in some chip trays stored on site. A split samples representing 1/16th, ranging from 2 to 4 kilogram is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco.

All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, zinc, tin, and molybdenum using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Gold is assayed by fire assaying. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Vice-President, Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Corporation has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas fault - one of Africa's most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions.

Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its new processing facility. Aya's growth pipeline includes the Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway. The project hosts a sizable mineralized footprint, and potential for further discovery.

Led by a proven team of mining professionals, Aya is guided by a vision of responsible mining and is committed to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA

President & CEO

benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com Alex Ball

VP, Corporate Development & IR

alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities as of the date of this press release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Corporation's strategy, future operations, technical assessments, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, words such as "aim", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "goal", "guidance", "intend", "objective", "plan", "potential", "strategy", "target", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Corporation's mining assets development and expansion potential, including scale potential and resource growth of the Boumadine project; the 2025 PEA for the Boumadine project; the timing for completion of the updated Boumadine preliminary economic assessment; the 2026-2027 Boumadine infill drilling and expansion program and timing thereto; the Corporation's mining assets development, drilling and exploration program; Boumadine's targets, objectives, priorities, and timing thereto; the timing for completion of the Boumadine feasibility study; the Corporation's strategy, objectives, targets, and projections with regards to its mining assets; the commodities price environment, including silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper prices; process recoveries; allocation of the Corporation's capital; and the Corporation's future operating results, economic performance, and objectives.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Corporation's forward-looking information is based include without limitation, assumptions regarding development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the timing for completion of the updated Boumadine PEA and feasibility study; the Corporation's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Corporation's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Corporation faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others: Aya's ability to execute plans relating to its Zgounder Project and Boumadine Project, including the timing thereof; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, and mining, including environmental hazards, potential unintended releases of contaminants, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, pressures, cave-ins, and flooding; risks related to Aya's operations in Morocco; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; the inability to determine, with certainty, the production of metals and cost estimates, or the prices to be received before mineral reserves or mineral resources are actually mined; inadequate or unreliable infrastructure (such as roads, bridges, power sources and water supplies); fluctuations in forward markets for silver and other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel, oil and electricity); availability of gas, fuel, and oil; restrictions on mining in the jurisdictions in which Aya operates; change of laws and regulations governing our operation, exploration, and development activities, including international laws and legal norms, such as those relating to Indigenous peoples and human rights; the Corporation's ability to mitigate the risks pertaining to fund repatriation; expectations with respect to any future pandemics on our operations, and assumptions related thereto; Aya's ability to attract and retain qualified employees and contractors; Aya's ability to obtain and renew necessary permits and licenses; inherent risks associated with tailings facilities and heap leach operations, including failure or leakages; Aya's growth strategy; Aya's ability to obtain and maintain insurance; occupational health and safety risks; adverse publicity risks; third party risks; disruptions to Aya's business operations; Aya's reliance on technology and information systems; litigation risks; interest and exchange rates risks; tax risks; unforeseen expenses; public health crises; climate change; weather disruptions; general economic conditions; commodity prices and exchange rate risks; gold and silver demand; volatility of share price; public company obligations; competition risk; policies and legislation; force majeure; climate risks; the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting; risks related to competition in the mining industry; changes in technology; asset impairment (or reversal) potential, being consistent with the Corporation's current expectations; the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties; and other risks described in the Corporation's documents filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.

In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Corporation's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this press release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Corporation's business and operations.

Although the Corporation believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Corporation's business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

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Appendix 1 - Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No.

From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq** (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BOU-DD25-623 273.0 274.0 0.11 66 1.0 0.0 0.2 1.2 13 105 BOU-DD25-627 708.7 711.0 3.22 8 2.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 8 272 BOU-DD25-627 725.2 726.0 1.26 25 0.8 0.1 0.2 0.2 6 139 BOU-DD25-628 0.0 201.0 NSR BOU-DD25-631 0.0 477.0 NSR BOU-DD25-634 0.0 552.0 NSR BOU-DD25-638 0.0 234.0 NSR BOU-DD25-639 0.0 291.0 NSR BOU-DD25-640 43.2 43.8 0.25 44 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.0 17 110 BOU-DD25-641 0.0 276.0 NSR BOU-DD25-643 0.0 231.0 NSR BOU-DD25-662 0.0 237.0 NSR BOU-DD25-663 0.0 234.0 NSR BOU-DD25-669 0.0 207.0 NSR BOU-DD25-678 0.0 1 011.0 NSR BOU-DD25-693 537.1 539.0 0.67 21 1.9 0.0 0.8 2.8 11 148 BOU-DD25-697 528.0 531.5 1.41 18 3.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 134 BOU-DD25-697 528.0 529.4 2.23 25 1.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 206 BOU-DD25-697 535.5 536.5 0.68 6 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.6 3 74 BOU-DD25-698 364.7 365.2 0.78 7 0.5 0.1 1.4 1.6 3 133 BOU-DD25-704 0.0 609.0 NSR BOU-DD25-705 367.9 373.0 3.08 62 5.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 2 313 Including 367.9 370.5 4.50 76 2.6 0.1 0.1 0.0 1 439 BOU-DD25-709 277.0 277.6 0.03 69 0.6 0.2 0.9 0.5 7 109 BOU-DD25-709 280.2 282.2 1.87 68 2.0 0.1 0.8 2.0 8 279 BOU-DD25-710 26.7 28.4 3.65 58 1.7 0.1 0.4 1.1 7 387 BOU-DD25-710 41.0 43.0 1.25 16 2.0 0.0 0.4 1.2 9 147 BOU-DD25-715 0.0 606.0 NSR BOU-DD25-718 188.0 189.0 0.22 113 1.0 0.0 2.9 4.9 4 285 BOU-DD25-722 274.0 275.0 1.77 8 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 7 158 BOU-DD25-722 501.5 504.7 2.19 37 3.2 0.1 0.1 0.5 6 230 BOU-DD25-722 506.4 507.0 0.27 48 0.6 0.1 0.8 2.7 81 144 BOU-DD25-724 288.8 289.3 0.78 16 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.5 5 94 BOU-DD25-728 176.3 177.7 0.30 29 1.4 0.0 0.2 0.9 9 76 BOU-DD25-728 182.4 183.4 0.44 28 1.0 0.0 0.7 1.3 8 103 BOU-DD25-728 189.4 192.2 1.91 64 2.8 0.1 0.4 1.1 9 254 BOU-DD25-728 196.6 197.4 0.54 20 0.8 0.0 0.7 1.5 12 108 BOU-DD25-729 278.0 279.0 0.28 61 1.0 0.0 0.8 2.4 1 146 BOU-DD25-729 288.7 292.5 0.78 491 3.8 0.6 2.3 2.7 51 692 Including 289.5 291.6 1.29 803 2.1 1.0 3.7 4.4 64 1,134 BOU-DD25-731 221.1 222.0 0.03 849 0.9 0.0 0.2 0.2 7 859 BOU-DD25-732 417.0 418.8 0.03 86 1.8 0.3 0.1 0.2 9 115 BOU-DD25-740 389.0 390.0 0.52 10 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 8 54 BOU-DD25-745 214.5 266.0 2.05 535 51.5 0.0 5.9 3.8 30 890 Including 244.1 263.4 2.17 1,032 19.3 0.1 9.8 5.3 21 1,504 BOU-DD25-746 79.0 98.8 2.16 77 19.8 0.0 1.4 3.1 281 345 Including 83.3 85.2 10.92 60 1.9 0.0 1.2 3.4 373 1,024 BOU-DD25-746 100.6 102.4 0.32 70 1.8 0.0 1.1 3.0 44 177 BOU-DD25-746 107.0 121.5 5.24 204 14.5 0.0 2.2 3.9 32 741 Including 113.1 121.5 8.79 276 8.4 0.0 2.3 4.5 27 1,112 BOU-DD25-746 123.0 130.0 0.21 45 7.0 0.0 0.4 1.5 10 100 BOU-DD25-746 293.0 313.4 1.63 410 20.4 0.1 3.4 2.8 34 665 Including 298.0 303.0 1.65 848 5.0 0.1 5.7 3.1 61 1,156 Including 306.8 312.1 3.98 695 5.3 0.1 7.2 6.1 28 1,276 BOU-DD25-747 444.9 445.5 0.70 43 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.5 15 113 BOU-DD25-747 478.0 479.0 0.58 8 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 4 64 BOU-DD25-747 589.0 590.3 0.77 22 1.3 0.0 0.2 1.7 3 122 BOU-DD25-749 353.0 354.0 0.82 20 1.0 0.0 0.3 1.1 11 114 BOU-DD25-751 384.7 390.0 0.64 32 5.3 0.0 1.1 1.5 32 134 BOU-DD25-751 401.0 401.5 0.21 34 0.5 0.0 0.3 1.5 10 88 BOU-DD25-752 0.0 102.0 NSR BOU-DD25-753 322.6 323.6 1.54 6 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.6 30 141 BOU-DD25-753 340.2 340.7 0.21 52 0.5 0.0 0.3 1.1 180 101 BOU-DD25-754 315.9 317.6 0.26 109 1.7 0.0 0.8 5.4 40 252 BOU-DD25-754 348.8 355.8 0.40 150 7.0 0.0 1.0 2.1 734 257 Including 348.8 350.1 1.40 422 1.3 0.1 2.1 3.8 2,095 688 BOU-DD25-754 371.0 372.0 0.13 41 1.0 0.0 0.6 1.4 253 95 BOU-DD25-755 325.0 326.0 0.29 91 1.0 0.1 0.5 1.0 376 159 BOU-DD25-755 410.6 415.2 0.64 15 4.6 0.0 0.1 0.1 23 70 BOU-DD25-755 420.2 421.8 0.64 143 1.6 0.0 2.2 1.7 74 272 BOU-DD25-755 434.6 435.6 0.69 21 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 19 77 BOU-DD25-756 0.0 240.0 NSR BOU-MP25-030 0.0 120.0 NSR BOU-MP25-083 151.0 152.0 0.92 18 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 11 93 BOU-MP25-083 503.2 503.7 0.43 31 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.6 8 85 BOU-MP25-091 0.0 102.0 NSR BOU-RC25-038 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-039 82.0 83.0 0.53 29 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.8 22 94 BOU-RC25-039 88.0 89.0 0.03 69 1.0 0.0 2.3 2.5 8 165 BOU-RC25-057 0.0 180.0 NSR BOU-RC25-060 1.0 191.0 NSR BOU-RC25-061 0.0 166.0 NSR BOU-RC25-062 0.0 188.0 NSR BOU-RC25-063 0.0 168.0 NSR BOU-RC25-066 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-DD26-757 0.0 204.0 NSR BOU-DD26-758 166.9 171.8 0.47 65 4.9 0.0 0.6 1.1 10 136 BOU-DD26-759 255 266.0 0.42 216 11 0.1 1.3 1.9 21 317 Including 255.0 258.1 1.16 552 3.1 0.0 1.8 2.9 43 739 BOU-DD26-759 278.0 279.0 0.24 31 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.7 9 73 BOU-DD26-759 315.0 316.0 0.90 3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 8 75 BOU-DD26-759 336.4 342.6 0.58 302 6.2 0.0 1.6 3.8 239 461 Including 336.4 339.9 0.80 447 3.5 0.0 2.1 5.0 238 657 BOU-DD26-759 379.5 380.0 0.36 75 0.5 0.0 0.5 1.7 292 151 BOU-DD26-760 340.3 341.3 0.03 55 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 58 BOU-DD26-760 482.0 483.6 0.31 55 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.2 3 92 BOU-DD26-761 282.0 283.4 1.73 226 1.4 0.0 0.8 1.9 40 417 BOU-DD26-761 290.3 291.7 0.07 217 1.4 0.3 2.0 3.6 94 350 BOU-DD26-761 303.0 303.9 0.06 56 0.9 0.3 1.1 0.9 46 120 BOU-DD26-761 350.0 351.0 0.34 34 1.0 0.0 0.5 1.6 16 103 BOU-DD26-761 358.0 358.8 0.83 438 0.8 0.1 5.0 3.1 15 671 BOU-DD26-761 362.0 365.0 0.29 165 3.0 0.1 1.8 5.3 54 332 BOU-DD26-761 394.0 394.6 0.23 87 0.6 0.0 1.9 3.5 327 218 BOU-DD26-762 0.0 201.0 NSR BOU-DD26-763 0.0 219.0 NSR BOU-DD26-764 213.7 220.8 1.49 30 7.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 8 165 BOU-DD26-765 223.0 224.0 0.33 11 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.6 7 54 BOU-DD26-766 111.1 112.4 1.09 124 1.3 0.0 0.6 0.5 4 233 BOU-DD26-766 193.4 198.2 0.89 167 4.8 0.0 0.8 2 7 293 BOU-DD26-766 204.1 207 0.4 89 2.9 0.0 0.4 0.5 12 135 BOU-DD26-766 210.0 211.0 0.23 36 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 12 64 BOU-DD26-767 273.9 281.0 0.38 85 7.1 0.0 1.2 3.7 68 215 Including 274.8 276.9 0.79 194 2.1 0.0 2.8 8.5 85 484 BOU-DD26-767 327.3 327.8 1.28 26 0.5 0.0 0.2 1.6 12 162 BOU-DD26-767 359.0 359.6 0.73 38 0.6 0.0 0.5 1.1 19 127 BOU-DD26-767 373.2 381.5 0.72 191 8.3 0.0 2.0 1.9 221 328 Including 374.2 376.9 0.88 467 2.7 0.0 5.1 2.7 618 700 BOU-DD26-767 398.6 401.0 0.66 228 2.4 0.0 1.5 1.8 508 355 BOU-DD26-768 0.0 204.0 NSR BOU-DD26-769 102.0 105.0 0.21 73 3.0 0.0 2.2 6.1 5 252 BOU-DD26-770 51.6 52.5 0.73 31 0.9 0.1 0.2 1.3 7 122 BOU-DD26-770 225.8 228.1 1.73 43 2.3 0.1 0.1 0.4 16 200 BOU-DD26-770 327.0 328.0 0.03 71 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 8 75 BOU-DD26-771 16.8 17.6 0.82 28 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.1 14 100 BOU-DD26-771 19.2 20.0 0.19 53 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.0 7 78 BOU-DD26-771 95.6 96.1 0.19 32 0.5 0.4 1.8 3.1 13 169 BOU-DD26-771 105.0 106.0 0.68 13 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 10 79 BOU-DD26-771 116.7 117.3 0.11 71 0.6 0.0 0.3 0.5 9 97 BOU-DD26-771 401.0 402.0 0.03 243 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 246 BOU-DD26-772 0.0 108.0 NSR BOU-DD26-773 241.6 245.2 0.82 60 3.6 0.0 0.6 0.8 182 155 BOU-DD26-773 248.0 249.0 0.15 34 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.2 57 57 BOU-DD26-773 253.0 255.6 1.18 516 2.6 0.0 2.3 2.8 48 712 BOU-DD26-774 0.0 150.0 NSR BOU-DD26-775 319.0 320.8 0.23 48 1.8 0.0 0.5 1.0 121 98 BOU-DD26-775 323.5 335.5 0.44 172 12.0 0.0 1.0 2.0 341 272 Including 324.4 326.2 1.76 662 1.8 0.0 2.6 4.7 1,032 966 BOU-DD26-775 338.1 346.3 0.76 184 8.2 0.0 1.5 1.7 1,819 338 Including 338.9 341.4 1.44 428 2.5 0.0 3.8 3.9 2,736 737 BOU-DD26-775 352.0 353.0 0.76 22 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 160 96 BOU-DD26-775 366.3 366.8 0.38 40 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.4 15 80 BOU-DD26-775 383.0 384.8 0.29 77 1.8 0.0 0.5 0.6 68 124 BOU-DD26-775 400.0 409.5 0.76 216 9.5 0.0 2.7 4.6 507 429 Including 401.4 407.4 0.94 269 6.0 0.0 3.6 5.6 639 534 BOU-DD26-776 360.0 360.9 0.78 7 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.1 16 71 BOU-DD26-776 400.3 401.2 0.32 30 0.9 0.0 0.2 0.5 15 69 BOU-DD26-776 431.0 432.0 0.16 38 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 390 65 BOU-DD26-776 439.2 442.0 0.23 66 2.8 0.0 0.8 2.0 520 149 BOU-DD26-776 461.0 463.3 0.74 93 2.3 0.0 1.7 3.8 10 261 BOU-DD26-776 475.0 476.0 0.64 87 1.0 0.0 1.0 3.5 201 232 BOU-DD26-777 457.3 457.8 0.87 58 0.5 0.0 0.9 0.9 71 165 BOU-DD26-777 479.3 480.5 0.44 110 1.2 0.0 1.4 3.4 57 241 BOU-DD26-777 498.2 499.2 0.19 35 1.0 0.0 0.8 1.2 36 91 BOU-DD26-777 501.2 513.0 0.53 94 11.8 0.0 1.3 3.0 312 226 Including 510.9 513.0 1.22 145 2.1 0.0 1.5 3.6 525 353 BOU-DD26-778 0.0 210.0 NSR BOU-DD26-779 0.0 201.0 NSR BOU-DD26-780 0.0 204.0 NSR BOU-DD26-781 70.7 71.4 0.07 77 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.2 16 123 BOU-DD26-781 157.7 158.5 0.03 452 0.8 0.1 0.9 0.2 4 480 BOU-DD26-781 165.5 166.0 1.22 19 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.2 4 132 BOU-DD26-781 180.6 182.1 0.12 64 1.5 0.1 0.6 1.0 5 109 BOU-DD26-781 255.9 256.4 0.92 7 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 11 84 BOU-DD26-781 348.7 350.3 0.03 55 1.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 58 BOU-DD26-781 352.2 353.1 0.03 50 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.5 3 64 BOU-DD26-782 179.9 180.8 0.68 34 0.9 0.3 0.6 0.9 24 134 BOU-DD26-782 184.4 186.3 1.92 478 1.9 0.2 2.4 6.6 74 820 BOU-DD26-782 189.6 190.4 0.85 146 0.8 0.0 1.1 2.5 40 286 BOU-DD26-782 194.0 199.5 0.24 71 5.5 0.0 0.9 2.5 43 159 Including 194.0 196.0 0.35 131 2.0 0.0 1.8 4.2 58 278 BOU-DD26-783 239.0 240.0 0.38 119 1.0 0.1 0.4 0.2 4,306 235 BOU-DD26-783 274.0 289.8 1.10 198 15.8 0.1 2.2 2.6 1,222 405 Including 283.8 287.8 1.75 419 4.0 0.2 4.7 4.5 3,202 805 BOU-DD26-783 300.9 301.4 1.49 119 0.5 0.0 0.8 2.2 23 299 BOU-DD26-783 303.7 304.2 0.35 44 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.8 92 91 BOU-DD26-783 330.2 330.7 0.49 56 0.5 0.0 0.2 2.0 37 138 BOU-DD26-784 44.0 44.8 0.61 32 0.8 0.2 1.7 4.3 6 211 BOU-DD26-784 51.0 52.0 1.24 7 1.0 0.0 0.5 1.2 2 140 BOU-DD26-784 55.6 57.0 4.98 21 1.4 0.2 0.8 1.1 2 466 BOU-DD26-784 60.0 61.0 1.51 15 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.5 4 150 BOU-DD26-784 114.6 115.5 0.17 65 0.9 0.8 0.0 0.2 2 139 BOU-DD26-784 117.3 118.0 0.67 27 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 4 93 BOU-DD26-784 201.0 201.5 0.21 39 0.5 0.1 2.5 3.8 15 185 BOU-DD26-785 89.4 90.0 0.48 50 0.6 0.1 0.6 2.3 13 149 BOU-DD26-785 96.8 97.7 0.56 8 0.9 0.0 0.3 0.4 4 67 BOU-DD26-785 110.5 111.0 0.59 42 0.5 0.1 0.8 1.1 2 131 BOU-DD26-785 136.0 137.0 0.03 56 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 4 71 BOU-DD26-785 316.0 318.8 0.95 46 2.8 0.0 0.2 0.4 3 136 BOU-DD26-786 327.8 328.8 0.56 7 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 53 BOU-DD26-786 337.0 337.5 0.79 29 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.0 116 96 BOU-DD26-786 359.4 360.6 0.85 65 1.2 0.0 0.1 2.1 106 180 BOU-DD26-786 376.0 378.0 0.16 58 2.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 3,220 129 BOU-DD26-786 403.2 412.6 0.61 399 9.4 0.0 1.0 1.4 922 511 Including 403.2 405.0 1.54 1,708 1.8 0.0 1.7 2.5 691 1,928 BOU-DD26-786 431.1 431.6 0.29 57 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.0 391 90 BOU-DD26-786 435.7 437.3 0.68 413 1.6 0.0 1.3 2.4 94 543 BOU-DD26-786 450.2 451.5 0.58 75 1.3 0.0 1.1 2.8 139 201 BOU-DD26-786 459.2 462.8 1.38 195 3.6 0.1 5.1 3.5 93 481 Including 459.2 461.0 2.38 355 1.8 0.1 9.9 5.0 127 845 BOU-DD26-786 470.6 471.4 0.98 22 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 8 102 BOU-DD26-787 0.0 306.0 NSR BOU-DD26-788 251.5 252.0 0.55 11 0.5 0.0 0.1 1.5 2 88 BOU-DD26-789 0.0 252.0 NSR BOU-DD26-790 99.3 100.2 1.09 527 0.9 0.0 7.9 3.4 21 834 BOU-DD26-790 119.6 120.2 0.32 123 0.6 0.0 0.2 2.0 1 192 BOU-DD26-790 140.5 155.4 0.62 586 14.9 0.0 3.7 1.9 12 746 Including 148.3 154.8 1.05 971 6.5 0.0 6.7 2.1 16 1,227 BOU-DD26-790 157.1 157.6 0.31 35 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.5 11 73 BOU-DD26-790 200.0 201.0 0.27 85 1.0 0.0 0.2 1.7 1 143 BOU-DD26-791 184.0 185.0 0.03 70 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4 73 BOU-DD26-791 196.0 198.0 0.61 13 2.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 14 66 BOU-DD26-791 227.5 229.5 0.29 100 2.0 0.0 1.0 1.9 29 182 BOU-DD26-791 282.6 283.1 0.32 283 0.5 0.0 0.9 0.9 8 343 BOU-DD26-792 150.0 151.0 0.68 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 11 57 BOU-DD26-792 168.5 169.8 0.73 35 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.5 16 111 BOU-DD26-792 239.0 240.0 0.83 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 68 BOU-DD26-792 247.0 248.0 0.88 11 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.8 4 101 BOU-DD26-792 287.9 292.0 0.61 147 4.1 0.0 1.4 1.4 505 260 Including 287.9 289.0 1.47 368 1.1 0.0 3.3 3.9 1,594 654 BOU-DD26-792 297.0 305.1 0.79 237 8.1 0.0 4.5 3.0 835 462 Including 300.9 303.1 1.50 563 2.2 0.0 10.4 5.2 2,891 1,036 BOU-DD26-792 306.0 306.6 0.16 38 0.6 0.0 1.1 1.7 21 107 BOU-DD26-792 326.1 326.6 0.49 32 0.5 0.0 0.6 1.0 122 104 BOU-DD26-792 381.0 381.6 0.62 15 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 12 65 BOU-DD26-793 140.3 141.0 0.18 42 0.7 0.5 1.4 2.1 8 158 BOU-DD26-793 145.0 145.7 0.72 8 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 5 69 BOU-DD26-793 152.9 153.4 1.35 22 0.5 0.1 0.3 0.2 8 145 BOU-DD26-794 0.0 204.0 NSR BOU-DD26-795 113.0 113.6 0.59 9 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.1 7 63 BOU-DD26-795 153.5 154.5 0.69 2 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.8 2 76 BOU-DD26-795 256.9 258.2 1.25 25 1.3 0.0 1.3 2.2 0 194 BOU-DD26-795 261.0 262.0 1.11 8 1.0 0.0 0.2 1.1 0 123 BOU-DD26-796 368.4 373.1 0.63 231 4.7 0.0 3.0 2.3 57 387 Including 371.6 372.2 2.14 1,108 0.6 0.1 15.1 5.6 67 1,687 BOU-DD26-796 378.0 384.1 0.20 117 6.1 0.1 2.6 2.4 0 236 Including 381.0 382.2 0.46 265 1.2 0.2 11.8 10.5 0 751 BOU-DD26-796 387.2 387.7 0.27 47 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.2 0 88 BOU-DD26-797 167.1 168.0 0.07 70 0.9 0.0 0.3 3.8 0 157 BOU-DD26-797 195.9 196.4 0.15 92 0.5 0.0 0.7 4.6 7 210 BOU-DD26-798 80.8 82.9 1.07 81 2.1 0.2 1.5 0.7 44 223 BOU-DD26-798 98.2 99.2 1.37 22 1.0 0.1 0.2 0.1 8 140 BOU-DD26-798 118.3 119.1 0.73 26 0.8 0.1 0.4 0.4 4 104 BOU-DD26-798 284.0 286.2 0.71 19 2.2 0.0 0.9 1.4 4 119 BOU-DD26-799 127.0 128.0 0.69 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 56 BOU-DD26-799 250.0 251.0 0.83 6 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 4 82 BOU-DD26-799 265.0 266.0 0.27 50 1.0 0.0 0.8 1.4 3 116 BOU-DD26-799 271.5 276.4 1.05 210 4.9 0.3 2.6 4.5 60 452 BOU-DD26-799 297.0 298.0 0.13 51 1.0 0.0 0.9 1.0 2 98 BOU-DD26-799 302.0 303.0 0.18 39 1.0 0.0 1.0 1.3 12 98 BOU-DD26-799 339.6 340.2 0.60 286 0.6 0.0 1.3 2.2 247 408 BOU-DD26-800 107.7 109.5 0.04 62 1.8 0.0 0.1 3.6 14 138

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$30/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,800/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 79.3g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 68.3 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 19.4 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 19.7 g/t Ag.





Appendix 2 - New Drillhole Coordinates of 2026 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No. Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) BOU-DD26-829 317370 3474105 1275 73 -50 288 BOU-DD26-830 317533 3474988 1279 249 -50 621 BOU-DD26-831 316082 3478350 1256 269 -50 408 BOU-DD26-832 315379 3478258 1290 269 -50 210 BOU-DD26-833 317341 3474094 1271 69 -49 303 BOU-DD26-834 317409 3473961 1269 70 -58 514 BOU-DD26-835 315699 3478156 1252 270 -50 453 BOU-DD26-836 315421 3478261 1283 270 -50 285 BOU-DD26-837 315983 3478349 1260 270 -50 342 BOU-DD26-838 317305 3474079 1265 69 -51 387 BOU-DD26-839 317268 3474065 1262 72 -50 435 BOU-DD26-840 315464 3478267 1266 270 -50 342 BOU-DD26-841 315497 3478265 1262 270 -50 351 BOU-DD26-842 317324 3474193 1276 69 -51 207 BOU-DD26-843 317290 3474181 1270 68 -49 270 BOU-DD26-844 317344 3474972 1281 249 -50 207 BOU-DD26-845 315760 3478157 1263 268 -49 501 BOU-DD26-846 315537 3478265 1262 269 -50 477 BOU-DD26-847 317253 3474168 1263 70 -50 300 BOU-DD26-848 317217 3474159 1256 70 -50 411 BOU-DD26-849 317176 3474149 1255 70 -50 459 BOU-DD26-850 315805 3478151 1276 269 -50 615 BOU-DD26-851 317401 3474998 1265 249 -51 246 BOU-DD26-852 317127 3474124 1266 69 -49 552 BOU-DD26-853 315575 3478263 1255 269 -50 354 BOU-DD26-854 317087 3474109 1270 68 -50 651 BOU-DD26-855 317471 3475030 1256 246 -52 402 BOU-DD26-856 315613 3478273 1250 269 -50 351 BOU-DD26-857 317045 3474093 1276 73 -50 756 BOU-DD26-858 315656 3478263 1249 270 -50 402 BOU-DD26-859 315289 3478064 1280 269 -50 138 BOU-DD26-860 317271 3474287 1272 70 -50 255 BOU-DD26-861 317229 3474270 1270 71 -49 312 BOU-DD26-862 315700 3478264 1251 271 -49 450 BOU-DD26-863 315751 3478266 1256 269 -50 504 BOU-DD26-864 317188 3474256 1270 69 -50 354 BOU-DD26-865 315342 3478063 1285 269 -51 198 BOU-DD26-866 317154 3474239 1266 70 -50 528 BOU-DD26-867 317118 3474233 1261 68 -50 582 BOU-DD26-868 315797 3478263 1267 270 -50 576 BOU-DD26-869 317078 3474216 1257 68 -50 600 BOU-DD26-870 317038 3474201 1257 70 -51 708 BOU-DD26-871 315378 3478063 1278 270 -50 270 BOU-DD26-873 315412 3478063 1266 270 -50 255 BOU-DD26-874 315450 3478065 1257 270 -50 297 BOU-DD26-875 317216 3474372 1280 70 -50 411 BOU-DD26-877 315538 3478063 1258 270 -50 402 BOU-DD26-878 317175 3474357 1279 69 -50 582 BOU-DD26-880 315589 3478059 1265 270 -50 357 BOU-DD26-881 317137 3474344 1273 66 -50 615 BOU-DD26-882 315683 3478062 1279 268 -50 501 BOU-DD26-883 317257 3474110 1255 71 -50 360 BOU-DD26-885 317285 3474502 1296 71 -50 156 BOU-DD26-886 315285 3477963 1283 270 -50 123 BOU-DD26-887 315766 3478068 1274 270 -50 555 BOU-DD26-888 317101 3474179 1259 70 -50 630 BOU-DD26-889 317249 3474487 1288 71 -50 255 BOU-DD26-890 317214 3474474 1280 68 -50 429 BOU-DD26-891 315400 3477963 1270 270 -50 216 BOU-DD26-892 315437 3477960 1262 270 -50 261 BOU-DD26-893 315327 3477963 1285 270 -50 156 BOU-DD26-896 315531 3477959 1269 269 -51 402 BOU-DD26-897 317143 3474450 1277 73 -50 612 BOU-DD26-898 317100 3474437 1273 68 -50 663 BOU-DD26-899 315364 3477963 1279 270 -50 192 BOU-DD26-900 317219 3474214 1264 70 -50 342 BOU-DD26-901 317137 3474192 1257 69 -50 516 BOU-DD26-902 315278 3477858 1279 270 -50 108 BOU-DD26-903 315581 3477963 1279 270 -50 513 BOU-DD26-904 315628 3477962 1283 269 -48 474 BOU-DD26-906 315321 3477858 1279 270 -50 156 BOU-DD26-910 317292 3474453 1295 71 -50 504 BOU-DD26-913 315400 3477858 1272 270 -50 252 BOU-DD26-914 315480 3477860 1272 269 -50 375 BOU-DD26-915 315524 3477860 1272 270 -50 426 BOU-DD26-916 317076 3474372 1267 70 -51 657 BOU-DD26-917 315441 3477853 1269 270 -50 300 BOU-DD26-918 317263 3474548 1293 70 -50 201 BOU-DD26-920 317195 3474521 1276 70 -51 356.2 BOU-DD26-924 317172 3474564 1275 70 -51 255 BOU-DD26-926 317215 3474580 1282 70 -51 168

2. The complete NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Boumadine Polymetallic Project, Kingdom of Morocco" dated December 18, 2025, (2025 PEA) is available on Aya's website and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The PEA is preliminary in nature, and it includes inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and, as such, there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized.



