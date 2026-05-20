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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 13:10 Uhr
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Envetec Receives Massachusetts Approval for GENERATIONS Medical and Biological Waste Treatment Technology

Approval expands Envetec's U.S. regulatory footprint for on-site treatment at waste-generating facilities in Massachusetts

BIRDHILL, Ireland, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envetec Sustainable Technologies Limited (Envetec), a leading sustainability innovator in clean technology for healthcare and life sciences, today announced that the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has approved its GENERATIONS technology as an alternative treatment method for the on-site treatment of regulated medical and biological waste in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

GENERATIONS - Full Unit

"Massachusetts approval confirms that GENERATIONS meets stringent regulatory requirements for the safe and effective on-site treatment of regulated medical and biological waste," said Malcolm Bell, CEO of Envetec. "Based on our scientific and operational data, GENERATIONS can help customers meet their sustainability goals, including CO2 reduction, landfill avoidance, and recycling of waste streams that incumbent thermal processes such as autoclaving and incineration cannot achieve."

The patented GENERATIONS technology both shreds and disinfects regulated medical and biological waste and meets the minimum STAATT IV (6 log10) microbial inactivation standard.

Massachusetts regulates medical or biological waste under 105 CMR 480.000, including 105 CMR 480.550, which allows the Department of Public Health to approve alternative treatment. The Department's approval of GENERATIONS provides regulatory clarity for organizations standardizing on-site treatment in Massachusetts.

With approvals in New York, Texas, and Massachusetts, Envetec is expanding the U.S. regulatory footprint for GENERATIONS, supporting healthcare systems, biopharmaceutical manufacturers, contract laboratories, and other organizations seeking standardized, sustainable treatment solutions across multiple sites and jurisdictions. Envetec also anticipates approval in additional key states, with submissions under review.

About Envetec Sustainable Technologies

Envetec Sustainable Technologies is a cleantech company pioneering safe, non-thermal, on-site treatment of regulated medical and biological waste for healthcare and life sciences organizations. Its patented GENERATIONS process enables facilities to disinfect and shred regulated medical and biological waste at the point of generation, producing treated material suitable for resource recovery. By providing an alternative to traditional thermal treatment methods, including autoclaving and incineration, Envetec helps healthcare and life sciences organizations meet sustainability goals, reduce emissions, support resource recovery, and comply with emerging waste regulations.

Envetec Contact

Sunny Uberoi

+1 917 747 2018

sunny.uberoi@envetec.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/059c8d8d-8eee-48a5-a720-6c924d68e2c0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41e45ded-a3aa-4482-98b7-9252ec67790d


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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