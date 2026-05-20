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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 13:10 Uhr
151 Leser
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Monumental Studios, Inc.: Monumental LLC Announces 'Star Trek: Warp' Collectible Card Game - Now Available to Wishlist on Steam

Players collect characters, starships, and relive iconic moments from the franchise's 60-year history

Star Trek: Warp

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monumental LLC today unveiled Star Trek: Warp, the official free-to-play digital collectible card game (CCG) for the Star Trek universe. The game is now available to wishlist on Steam and will release globally later this year to celebrate Star Trek's 60th anniversary. Players collect characters, starships and experience iconic moments from across the franchise as they outthink and outmaneuver opponents in fast, strategic battles.

Star Trek: Warp reimagines the world of Star Trek through a strategic CCG experience, introducing a dynamic seven-lane battlefield where positioning is critical for attack and defense, and every turn has the potential to shift the momentum. The game's unique Warp mechanic scales card draws as matches progress, ensuring players on the brink of defeat a chance to turn the tide, while powerful starships shape how decks are built and played.

Distinct playstyles taken from the world of Star Trek canon allow players to connect with the universe in fun and meaningful ways. With deep, authentic integration of iconic characters, starships and memorable moments, players are immersed in the Star Trek universe like never before.

"It's an honor to bring something new to one of the most cherished science fiction franchises in the world, and to honor its characters, starships, and iconic worlds," said Monty Kerr, CEO of Monumental. "Our team is incredibly excited to finally share the experience we've crafted for franchise fans and CCG enthusiasts. We hope players will love how the IP and gameplay come together when building decks, competing, earning rewards, and growing their skills across a variety of game modes."

Key features include:

  • Collect Iconic Star Trek Characters: Players can obtain hundreds of fan favorites including Kirk, Spock, Jean-Luc Picard, Data, Seven of Nine, Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy, Garak and others. Build decks and devise strategies to outplay opponents while enjoying a rich, rewarding game experience.
  • Build, Play, Earn, Improve: Players select or build a deck, compete in PvP or PvE matches, earn rewards, and use them to strengthen their decks and expand their collections. As their collection grows, they refine strategies, unlock new ships, and experiment with new combinations. Earned credits can also be used to open packs or purchase items to personalize their account.
  • Brawl Matches: A PvE game mode that pits players against AI opponents. These untimed matches offer quick, low-pressure games where players can learn the basics and test their decks for playing against others.
  • PvP Battles: Real-time matches against other players, with an innovative matchmaking system that pairs opponents of similar skill levels. Ranked PvP battles contribute to seasonal progression and serve as the primary competitive mode.

Click here to wishlist the game, follow development updates and view the latest screenshots and trailers. Additional news will be shared during Steam Next Fest from June 15-22, including news of early access and more.

About Monumental LLC

Monumental is an independent game development studio and publisher based in Austin, Texas. Founded in 2020, Monumental owns and operates a large portfolio of unique games and gaming franchises. Following its combination with Kongregate, Modern Times Group (MTG) holds a 30% minority stake in Monumental. For more information, please contact us at press@monumental.io.

TM & © 2026 CBS Studios Inc. Star Trek and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e4baa98-c97d-4917-ad91-5b37b28637a7


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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