Resolutions of the annual general meeting of Hepsor AS

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Hepsor AS (registry code 12099216, address Järvevana 7b, 10112 Tallinn) was held on Wednesday, 20 May 2026 at 11:00 in the conference centre of Mövenpick Hotel Tallinn at Lembitu tn 12, Tallinn.

The notice of convening the ordinary general meeting of shareholders was published on 29 April 2026 in the newspaper Postimees and on 27 April 2026 as a stock exchange news through the information system of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. Therefore, the meeting was duly convened.

The list of shareholders eligible to participate at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders was fixed 7 days before holding the meeting, i.e. on 13 May 2026 at the end of the working day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD SE.

As at the date of fixing the list of shareholders, Hepsor AS has altogether 8302 shareholders who hold altogether 3,912,522 shares.

The ordinary general meeting of shareholders was eligible to adopt resolutions due to the fact that 22 shareholders participated at the meeting whose shares represent 3,079,463 votes, i.e. 78,71% of all the votes represented by the shares of Hepsor AS, including 3 shareholders who chose to use the opportunity to vote before the meeting and whose shares represent 1,026,161 votes.

The general meeting of shareholder of Hepsor AS adopted the following resolutions:

Approval of the 2025 annual report

It was decided to approve the 2025 annual report of Hepsor AS in the form as submitted to the general meeting.

Distribution of profit

It was decided to distribute profit as follows - retained earnings from previous periods is EUR 7,257 thousand. The net profit for the 2025 financial year is EUR 399 thousand. Therefore, the total distributable profit is EUR 7,656 thousand. It was decided to distribute the profit as follows:

to pay a dividend of EUR 0.27 per share, i.e. to distribute the profit in the amount of EUR 1,056 thousand as dividends to shareholders; to leave the remaining retained earnings in the amount of EUR 6,600 thousand undistributed.

The record date for shareholders entitled to dividends is 12.06.2026 at the end of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system business day. Accordingly, the ex-date is 11.06.2026. Dividends will be paid to shareholders on 19.06.2026 by transfer to the shareholder's bank account.

Approval of transaction

It was decided to approve the transactions arising from the HEPSOR PHX5 OÜ shareholders' agreement entered into on 18.12.2025 between HEPSOR PHX5 OÜ, Hepsor AS and AS Phoenix Land.

Appointment of auditor

It was decided to appoint Grant Thornton Baltic OÜ (registry code 10384467) as the auditor of Hepsor AS for the audit of the annual reports for the financial years 2026 and 2027. It was decided to determine the auditor's remuneration in accordance with the agreement to be entered into with the auditor, and the management board of Hepsor AS was authorised to enter into such agreement.

Martti Krass

Member of the Management Board

Tel.: +372 5692 4919

e-mail: martti@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. During our fifteen years of operation, we have created 2000 homes and nearly 44 000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor is the first developer in the Baltic states to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings it constructs more energy efficient, and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio includes a total of 37 development projects with a total area of 195 300 m2. In addition, the Group is active in five projects in Canada, where the main activity is the preparation of detailed spatial plans for land, thereby achieving greater building rights.