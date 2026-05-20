India curtailed 300 GWh of renewable energy in Q1 2026 due to transmission constraints, according to a new repor from Ember. India Transmission constraints led to the loss of 300 GWh of clean electricity in India between January and March 2026, particularly across the northern and western regional grid pooling stations, according to an analysis by Ember. On March 30 alone, the country lost 34 GWh of clean generation, equivalent to the daily electricity use of around 5 million urban middle-class households. Ember estimated total renewable energy curtailment at around 470 GWh in the first quarter ...

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