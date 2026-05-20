Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today launched the Klarna Shopping Search app in ChatGPT, bringing real-time product discovery directly into the conversation.

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The Klarna Shopping Search app is live in ChatGPT

The launch comes as AI-powered product search reshapes online retail: during the 2025 holiday season, traffic from AI platforms to retail sites grew nearly 700%, with those shoppers converting at 31% higher rates.

Until now, consumers asking AI models for shopping help have had to open new browser tabs, navigate competing sites, and reconcile outdated prices. With the Klarna Shopping Search app in ChatGPT, they simply describe what they're looking for and instantly see visual results with up-to-date prices, availability, and offers from multiple merchants, all within the same conversation. The Klarna Shopping Search app then seamlessly redirects users to the merchant's site to complete their purchase.

Powering the experience is Klarna's Product Search MCP server, which connects ChatGPT to Klarna's live commerce data of more than 100 million products and 400 million merchant listings across 13 markets, delivered directly inside ChatGPT so shoppers can find what they need before getting redirected to the merchant to buy. For merchants, Klarna Shopping Search opens a new high-intent discovery channel at the moment of decision. Retailers appear in organic results based on relevance, with options for clearly labeled sponsored placements to boost visibility.

"ChatGPT is where millions of people already turn when they're figuring out what they want," said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. "We're plugging our merchant network directly into that moment. A consumer who last week would have spent twenty minutes comparing tabs now gets a real answer in one conversation, creating a more seamless experience from idea to purchase."

The Klarna Shopping Search app is available now in ChatGPT.

Editor's note: To access the Klarna Shopping Search app in ChatGPT, click "Apps" in the sidebar and search for "Klarna Shopping Search." If you haven't used the app before, select "Connect" and follow the prompts to connect to the app. If you've already connected, select "Start chat," then describe what you're looking for to browse real-time product results directly within the conversation.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 119 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

Category: Partnership News

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Contacts:

press@klarna.com