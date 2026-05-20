Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bewertet mit 8$ - Preis:139$: Peer-Übernahmen brachten Anlegern dreistellige Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41YW2 | ISIN: KYG6693P1220 | Ticker-Symbol: W9V0
NASDAQ
19.05.26 | 22:00
4,240 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBO.AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBO.AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00007:30
PR Newswire
20.05.2026 13:36 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neurovia AI; Robo.ai Inc.: Neurovia AI CTO at ISNR: Solving the AI Data Cost Dilemma and Unleashing Infrastructure Capacity

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurovia AI, an AI data processing and infrastructure provider and prospective subsidiary of Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), announced today that its newly appointed Chief Technology Officer, Mansoor Ali Khan, participated in an industry media interview during the 9th International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR2026). During the interview, Mr. Khan detailed the company's recently launched NeuroStream technology platform and discussed the strategic implications of the company's participation in the event.

Mr. Khan noted that ISNR2026 serves as a practical platform for dialogue with global government entities, security agencies, and industry partners. He stated that as artificial intelligence reshapes national security and sustainable smart city models, Neurovia AI's objective is to utilize its data compression technology to address the escalating infrastructure demands, specifically concerning storage, transmission, and processing, driven by AI expansion. The company aims to collaborate on the development of future intelligent national security systems by mitigating data infrastructure constraints.

In detailing the NeuroStream platform, Mr. Khan outlined its technical architecture designed for the machine economy. The platform utilizes a bitmap vectorization algorithm and is engineered for applications requiring strict data accuracy, such as national security, smart cities, and unmanned systems. Its primary function is to provide visual data infrastructure that supports massive unstructured data while maintaining high fidelity and reducing bandwidth and power consumption.

To illustrate the platform's commercial efficacy, Mr. Khan provided a specific test case. According to the test results, processing a 12.15GB 4K 60-frame original video through NeuroStream reduced the file size to 421MB, representing a storage space reduction of approximately 96.37%. The platform achieves visual losslessness by retaining core visual metrics, including resolution, frame rate, and color. This ensures the compressed data remains a complete source for subsequent machine vision and AI computing, facilitating the transition of visual data architecture from human viewing to machine understanding.

Mr. Khan further summarized the core technical advantages of NeuroStream for governmental and commercial deployments. The platform offers native format compatibility and zero usage cost, as processed images and videos retain their original formats and can be accessed directly by systems without specific decompression software, thereby reducing integration friction. Additionally, the system intelligently optimizes data quality by improving the signal-to-noise ratio during processing, which assists AI algorithm efficiency and maintains high recognition accuracy on compressed data. The platform's optimized, lightweight architecture is adapted for low-computing edge deployment, making it suitable for resource-constrained edge sensors, drones, and mobile terminal nodes. Finally, the product supports edge operation and data security compliance. It can function independently in environments disconnected from the internet, establishing a data security and privacy defense that meets the strict compliance requirements of sensitive sectors such as aerospace, medical imaging, energy, and public security.

About Neurovia AI Limited

Neurovia AI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), provides AI data processing and visual infrastructure through its NeuroStream platform. Dedicated to transitioning visual data from human viewing to machine understanding, the company utilizes AI-native compression and edge computing to address data bottlenecks in Physical AI. Its technology serves autonomous driving, smart cities, and intelligent manufacturing, providing a foundational layer for global machine perception and collaboration.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; actual results may differ materially as detailed in our SEC filings.

Media Contacts
Neurovia AI Corporate Communications
Email: info@neuroviaai.ae
Website: www.neuroviaai.ae

Robo.ai Inc. Corporate Communications
Email: pr@roboai.io
Website: www.roboai.io

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYtx1G4zZmA
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757061/ROBO_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neurovia-ai-cto-at-isnr-solving-the-ai-data-cost-dilemma-and-unleashing-infrastructure-capacity-302777592.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.