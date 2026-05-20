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ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2026 13:38 Uhr
157 Leser
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Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC's May Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day May Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 20-21, 2026. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EDT

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 (Day 1)

8:30-9:00

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ)

*****

9:15-9:45

U Power Limited (UCAR)

SuperCom (SPCB)

10:00-10:30

InTest Corporation (INTT)

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions (DYAI)

10:45-11:15

International Battery Metals (IBATF)

A2Z Cust2mate (AZ)

11:30-12:00

C1 Fund (CFND)

Oil States International (OIS)

12:15-12:45

Heliostar Metals (HSTR)

Acme United Corporation (ACU)

1:00-1:30

Matrix Service Company (MTRX)

Horizon Aircraft (HOVR)

1:45-2:15

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ)

2:30-3:00

ESS Tech (GWH)

*****

3:15-3:45

20/20 Biolabs, Inc. (AIDX)

*****

4:00-4:30

*****

1x1s Only

(20th)

Bassett Furniture (BSET)

*****

*****

*****

*All Times EDT

Thursday, May 21, 2026 (Day 2)

8:30-9:00

Owlting Group (OWLS)

Einride (LEGT)

9:15-9:45

Mastech Digital, Inc. (MHH)

CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT)

10:00-10:30

Cabbacis (CABI)

Electra AI (IRHO)

10:45-11:15

Intellicheck (IDN)

*****

11:30-12:00

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO)

Stakeholder Gold Corporation (SRC)

12:15-12:45

*****

First Phosphate (FRSPF)

1:00-1:30

SafeSpace Global Corp. (SSGC)

*****

1:45-2:15

Myomo, Inc (MYO)

*****

2:30-3:00

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS)

*****

3:15-3:45

Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN)

Power Metallic Mines (PNPNF)

4:00-4:30

Highland Copper Company (HDRSF)

*****

1x1s Only

(21st)

Bassett Furniture (BSET)

*****

*****

*****

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")
In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 130 equities, of which over 80 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

Media Contact:

Ally Cecil
Conference Coordiantor
acecil@sidoti.com (212)453-7031

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sidoti-events-llcs-may-micro-cap-virtual-conference-1168421

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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