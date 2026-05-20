Metallic Minerals Corp.: Metallic Minerals Strengthens Exploration and Community Engagement Teams with Strategic Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSXV:MMG)(OTCQB:MMNGF)(FSE:9MM1) ("Metallic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Regina Molloy as Vice President, Exploration, Miguel Nassif as Lead Geoscientist, and Allison Coppel as Senior ESG Advisor, strengthening the Company's technical, exploration, and external relations capabilities as it advances its La Plata copper-silver-gold-PGE critical minerals project in Colorado and its Keno Silver project in Yukon.

The appointments add senior leadership and specialized technical expertise in global mineral exploration, structural geology, project targeting, ESG strategy, and community engagement as the Company advances both projects toward key 2026 milestones. Members of the Metallic Minerals management team, including Ms. Molloy, will be attending the Western Mining Summit in Denver, Colorado from May 20-22, 2026, where the Company looks forward to meeting with investors, stakeholders, Colorado state officials, and U.S. congressional representatives.

Greg Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Metallic Minerals, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Regina, Miguel, and Allison to the Metallic Minerals team as we advance La Plata following our updated Mineral Resource Estimate and prepare for our exploration program at Keno Silver. Regina brings deep global exploration leadership and a proven track record of advancing major mineral systems and mine studies, Miguel adds specialized expertise in structural geology and targeting to enhance our discovery potential, and Allison brings senior-level ESG and community engagement experience that will support responsible project advancement. Notably, Regina brings direct senior-level experience from her time at BHP and Allison from her time at Newmont, complementing the strong technical collaboration we have built with our largest strategic shareholder. Together, these additions significantly strengthen our ability to advance La Plata and Keno Silver and position the Company to capitalize on growing investor and policy focus on domestic critical minerals as we engage with U.S. officials and the broader industry at this week's Western Mining Summit."

About Regina Molloy

Regina Molloy, Vice President, Exploration, is a multi-commodity economic geologist with more than 30 years of international exploration and mine development experience spanning the full mining value chain, from early-stage exploration, resource and reserve evaluation, mine studies (PEA-FS), mine permitting and mine development for underground and open-pit operations. She has held senior technical managerial and leadership roles with major mining companies including BHP, Newmont (Newcrest), Barrick Gold, Inmet Mining, and lead exploration programs with several TSX- and ASX-listed exploration companies including IPO's.

Over her career, Ms. Molloy has gained extensive experience in project generation and evaluation, encompassing resource and reserve conversion assessments, investment critique and recommendations, commodity-specific exploration targeting by geological terrain, and the management of exploration and development programs. Her technical work has included regional and site-level geophysics and seismic programs, geological mapping, geochemistry, drill programs, and database management, as well as data audits and reviews to optimize resource and reserve classifications, support statutory reporting, and ensure compliance with public disclosure codes. Regina is a CPG (AIPG), Fellow and RPGeo (AIG) and Charter member (GSSA).

Her commodity experience spans precious and base metals, critical and battery minerals, energy minerals, and bulk commodities, including relevant expertise in porphyry copper-gold, epithermal gold and silver, and lead-zinc systems. She has managed and evaluated projects across fifteen countries throughout Australia, Africa, North America, and South America.

Ms. Molloy has contributed to numerous successful exploration and development projects globally, including Newmont's Cadia copper-gold project in Australia, the Chimborazo copper project in Chile, iron ore mine developments in Western Australia and Liberia-Guinea, potash discovery in Ethiopia, graphite discoveries and mine developments in Mozambique, the Kroussou lead-zinc project in Gabon, the Sandman gold project in Nevada currently being developed, and the Darlot Gold Mine in Western Australia among others.

About Miguel Nassif

Miguel Nassif, PhD, P.Geo, Lead Geoscientist, brings over 15 years of experience as a structural economic geologist, specializing in the structural and metallogenic controls of gold-copper-silver systems. His work focuses on understanding the interplay between deformation, fluid flow, and mineralization, with a strong emphasis on applying structural geology to target generation and resource development in complex mineral systems.

He has held senior technical roles with consulting groups and leading mining companies including Equinox Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines, and SilverCrest Metals, where he contributed to exploration strategy, 3D modelling, drill targeting, and the advancement of high-grade precious metal projects across the Americas.

Mr. Nassif holds a PhD in Structural-Economic Geology from Colorado School of Mines and has authored and co-authored peer-reviewed publications in leading journals including Economic Geology, Structural Geology, and Nature Scientific Reports. His research-driven approach, combined with extensive field and project experience, supports the integration of structural, geochemical, and geophysical data to unlock value and drive discovery success.

About Allison Coppel

Allison Coppel, Senior ESG Advisor, brings over 20 years of international experience working with major mining and energy companies, including leading the global Social Responsibility function at Newmont and serving as ESG Lead for Value Assurance. Her career has included leadership roles in South America with Teck, Anglo American, and Antamina, as well as heading Sustainability and Communities for AES.

Ms. Coppel is an expert in community engagement, ESG and sustainability strategy, and integrating social considerations into capital investments at site, regional, and global levels. She began her career as a consultant to the World Bank in Mali and entered the mining industry with BHP in Chile.

Ms. Coppel holds an MBA from Stanford University, a Master's degree in Development Economics from the Université Côte d'Azur, and a BA in International Studies from Emory University. As Founder and CEO of Pacha Associates, she works with companies to help transform their community relationships. She is fluent in four languages and hosts the podcasts Planet | People | Mining and Planet | People | Mining en Español. Ms. Coppel has been working closely with Metallic Minerals' La Plata project team since 2024, including the Company's Manager of External Relations, Bryan Eisenbraun, and is pleased to be recognized as Senior Advisor.

Metallic Minerals recently completed its third series of open houses across southwestern Colorado, including in the nearby communities of Breen, Mancos, Cortez, and Durango. These sessions provided valuable opportunities to engage directly with local residents, community leaders, and stakeholders, share project updates, and gather important feedback. The Company remains committed to transparency, open dialogue, and professional engagement, and sincerely appreciates the strong participation and thoughtful input from everyone who attended.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a resource-stage exploration and development company advancing copper, silver, gold, platinum group elements, and other critical minerals at the La Plata project in southwestern Colorado, and high-grade silver, gold, lead and zinc exploration at the Keno Silver project in the Yukon Territory, adjacent to Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver operations. The Company is also one of the largest holders of alluvial gold claims in the Yukon and is building a production royalty business through partnerships with experienced mining operators.

Metallic is led by a team with a strong track record of discovery and exploration success across multiple precious and base metal deposits in North America and is backed by strategic investment by Newmont Corporation and Eric Sprott. The Company integrates advanced data analytics into its exploration process to support target generation, accelerate discovery, and unlock value across its portfolio.

Metallic's project districts have a history of significant mineral production and benefit from existing infrastructure, including road access and nearby power. The Company's team has been recognized for environmental stewardship practices and is committed to responsible and sustainable resource development, engaging and collaborating with Canadian First Nations, U.S. Tribal and Native Corporations, and local communities to support long-term project advancement.

Upcoming Events

Metallic's management team will be attending several upcoming key industry events over the coming months and welcomes the opportunity to meet with investors and stakeholders:

Western Mining Summit - Denver, CO, USA, May 20-22, 2026. Top Shelf Partners - Ft. Lauderdale, FL, USA, May 20-22, 2026. Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, CO, USA, September 22-25, 2026.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Website: metallic-minerals.com Phone: 604-629-7800

Email: info@metallic-minerals.com Toll Free: 1-888-570-4420

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, historic production, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting timelines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position and future dividends as well as financial position, prospects, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Metallic Minerals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. The Company notes that Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") is a shareholder; however, Newmont's participation in prior financings should not be construed as a commitment to future funding, operational involvement, or endorsement of the Company's plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, unsuccessful operations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration, development of mines and mining operations is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Metallic Minerals and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Metallic Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/metallic-minerals-strengthens-exploration-and-community-engagement-teams-with-str-1168508