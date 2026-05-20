Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (each, a "Warrant") will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry provision such that if, at any time following the date that is 61 days after the closing date of the Offering, the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), or such other market on which the Common Shares may trade from time to time, is at or above $0.30 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing the accelerated expiry date. In such event, the Warrants will expire on the fifth (5th) day following the date of such press release. Holders may exercise their Warrants during the period between the date of the press release and the accelerated expiry date.

The Company expects to use the proceeds of the Offering to carry out exploration work on the Company's Duck Creek and Shirley Central uranium projects located in the prolific Powder River Basin and past producing Shirley Basin of Wyoming, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay finders fees consisting of cash and non-transferable share purchase warrants in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

The Offering is subject to TSXV approval. All securities to be distributed under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Certain directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the Offering. Such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company anticipates that it will rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the securities to be distributed to insiders, and the consideration to be received by the Company for such securities, will not exceed 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101 compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

Website: www.nobleplains.com

X: https://x.com/NOBLuranium

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the terms of the Offering, the expected use of proceeds, the anticipated participation by directors and officers, the payment of finder's fees, and the acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the Offering as announced or at all; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298166

Source: Noble Plains Uranium Corp.