EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO Enables Secondary Trading of Overstock(R) Intellectual Property Token on Its Regulated Platform



20.05.2026 / 13:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Commercial Strategies, Inc.'s Series A Preferred Stock to Commence Trading on tZERO Securities ATS Following Successful Reg CF Offering NEW YORK, NY - May 20, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Tokenization infrastructure leader, tZERO Group, Inc. , today announced that securities issued by Commercial Strategies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bed Bath and Beyond, Inc., will begin accepting orders on the tZERO Securities Alternative Trading System (ATS) at noon today, and trading will begin on May 26, 2026. The tokenized securities represent an innovative approach to monetizing and distributing participation in the intellectual property associated with the Overstock.com brand. The securities were initially offered through a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) primary issuance conducted on the tZERO platform in 2025 . With secondary trading now expected to commence, eligible investors will be able to transact these securities on tZERO's regulated marketplace, providing a new avenue for liquidity and price discovery. Commercial Strategies, Inc. focuses on tokenizing intellectual property tied to the Overstock brand, with a model designed to align brand affinity with economic participation. Token holders are entitled to receive an annual pro rata dividend derived from 1% of the net sales from Overstock.com, subject to lawful ability to pay and if declared. "Our goal has been to find innovative ways to maximize the value of our intellectual property and truly align our brand's growth with our community," said Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bed Bath and Beyond, Inc. "We partnered with tZERO to tokenize the Overstock brand's IP to give our community a unique, non-dilutive opportunity to participate directly in the brand's turnaround. We look forward to expanding our community through compliant secondary trading." "This is a compelling example of how tokenization can expand the scope of investable assets," said Alan Konevsky, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. "By enabling secondary trading of these securities on regulated infrastructure, we are supporting both investor access and issuer flexibility in bringing novel asset classes to market." The tokenized securities were issued by Commercial Strategies, Inc. under the Bed Bath and Beyond, Inc. corporate umbrella and reflect continued exploration of tokenized ownership structures tied to brand-driven revenue streams. tZERO's broker-dealer and ATS platform facilitate secondary trading of tokenized securities, combining blockchain-based settlement with established regulatory frameworks. The addition of Commercial Strategies, Inc.'s tokenized Series A Preferred Stock trading further demonstrates the platform's ability to support diverse asset types, including intellectual property-linked securities. tZERO Contact:

marketing@tzero.com About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investors' ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO, Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc., or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security. The securities described herein are subject to qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation A+ (Tier 2) and have not yet been so qualified. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the date of qualification. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: tZERO





20.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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