Quantum Cyber Files Provisional Patent for Quantum-Navigated Amphibious Autonomous Ground Vehicle Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform, today announced the filing of a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its SCOUT-AX6 GUARDIAN: a quantum-navigated, amphibious, remote-controlled autonomous ground vehicle designed for multi-domain defense operations across land and water in GPS-denied environments.

The provisional application, docket number QDI-2026-QDAS-001, was filed in May 2026. The sole inventor is Jacob Gitman, with Quantum Drone Inc. named as assignee. The Company has 12 months from the filing date to file a corresponding non-provisional application to establish full patent rights.

The SCOUT-AX6 GUARDIAN: Platform Overview

The SCOUT-AX6 GUARDIAN is a 6x6 all-wheel in-hub electric amphibious remote-controlled platform engineered for autonomous multi-domain military operations. The vehicle carries a 200 kg payload, achieves 80 km/h on land and 6-8 km/h in water via wheel-paddle amphibious propulsion, and operates for up to 200 km per mission. Its hull is constructed from 6061-T6 aluminium with UHMWPE belly armor and is rated IP68 for full amphibious operations with no external jets or watercraft modifications required.

The platform's defining innovation is its Quantum Sensing Navigation Core (QSNC): a miniaturized quantum magnetometer and quantum inertial navigation unit (QINU) mounted aboard an airborne sentinel UAV that operates as a persistent overhead navigation beacon for the ground vehicle. The sentinel continuously broadcasts a quantum-derived, GPS-independent position reference to the SCOUT-AX6 via the Quantum Reference Beacon Protocol (QRBP), achieving navigation accuracy below 10 meters RMS in fully GPS-denied environments - more than an order of magnitude better than conventional inertial navigation systems. All data links use post-quantum encryption standardized by NIST (CRYSTALS-Kyber), making the communications architecture resistant to both classical and quantum-based cyber attack.

A novel Two-Sentinel Continuous Coverage System (TSCS) ensures zero-gap navigation availability: one sentinel UAV is always airborne as the active quantum beacon while a second charges aboard the vehicle's docking port, with an automated handoff algorithm maintaining uninterrupted position reference during transitions. The airborne sentinel additionally provides real-time aerial LIDAR terrain mapping, transmitting 3D path data to the vehicle's autonomous navigation stack for AI-computed route optimization in complex and obstacle-dense environments.

The platform also incorporates a patented Adaptive Hydrodynamic Central Tire Inflation System (AH-CTIS), which uses in-wheel motor torque telemetry as a real-time proxy for paddle hydrodynamic efficiency, automatically optimizing tire pressure during amphibious operations to maximize swim speed per unit of power.

Alignment With Trump Administration National Security Priorities

The SCOUT-AX6 GUARDIAN directly addresses priority areas established by the Trump Administration across defense and homeland security policy. The U.S. Department of Defense FY2027 Budget Request allocates approximately $55 billion toward drone and autonomous warfare capabilities, with GPS-resilient navigation identified as a critical operational requirement following documented GPS jamming and spoofing in active theaters in Ukraine and the Middle East. The SCOUT-AX6 GUARDIAN's quantum navigation architecture operates entirely passively, relying on no external radio frequency signals, making it immune to jamming, spoofing, and signal denial in contested environments.

The platform's post-quantum encrypted communications align with the Trump Administration's National Cybersecurity Strategy directive to accelerate adoption of post-quantum cryptographic standards across national security systems. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have further identified GPS signal integrity and resilient autonomous navigation as critical infrastructure protection priorities -- requirements the SCOUT-AX6 GUARDIAN is engineered to meet.

The vehicle's amphibious capability addresses a documented gap in U.S. autonomous defense platforms, which have historically been limited to single-domain (land or maritime) operations. The SCOUT-AX6 GUARDIAN operates across both domains without reconfiguration, enabling applications in border security, port defense, littoral zone operations, and rapid logistics resupply to forward positions -- all operational contexts prioritized under current DHS and DoD homeland security frameworks.

"The SCOUT-AX6 GUARDIAN is the amphibious autonomous platform that the current threat environment demands," said management of Quantum Cyber. "GPS jamming is no longer a theoretical risk -- it is a documented operational reality in every active theater. We have built a vehicle that navigates with quantum precision regardless of whether GPS exists, communicates with post-quantum encryption that no adversary can break, and crosses land and water without any platform change. That is a capability set that directly maps to what the Trump Administration and the Pentagon have identified as critical national security requirements, and we intend to put it in front of the right procurement stakeholders."

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) inability to successfully pursue new initiatives; (iv) the filing of a provisional patent application does not guarantee issuance of a patent; and (v) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

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