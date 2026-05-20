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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 13:46 Uhr
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EC-Council Releases Certified CISO Hall of Fame 2025 Report, Defining the Rise of the AI-Era Cybersecurity Executive

Global study recognizing 50 Hall of Fame honorees reveals that AI governance, enterprise resilience, and boardroom influence are reshaping the future of cybersecurity executive leadership

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EC-Council, creator of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential and a pioneer in cybersecurity education and executive leadership development, has released its flagship?Certified CISO Hall of Fame 2025 Report, a landmark global study that captures the transformation of cybersecurity leadership at a time when artificial intelligence, regulatory pressure, and enterprise risk are redefining boardroom priorities worldwide.

The report recognizes 50 cybersecurity executives from some of the world's most influential organizations, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Citibank, PwC, KPMG, Accenture, and?World Bank Group, reinforcing the growing influence of EC-Council's Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO) program in shaping the next generation of enterprise cybersecurity leadership.

Built from insights gathered from 346 Certified CISOs across more than 87 countries, the report stands among the industry's most comprehensive studies focused exclusively on executive cybersecurity leadership. The findings reveal that organizations are rapidly shifting expectations for CISOs beyond technical oversight toward enterprise-wide business leadership, governance maturity, resilience strategy, financial accountability, and board-level influence.

At the center of this shift is artificial intelligence. According to the report,?3 in 4 respondents identified AI threat response capability as the single most essential executive cybersecurity leadership trait through 2028, while?80% confirmed their organizations are already integrating or transitioning toward AI-powered cybersecurity operations. The findings signal a decisive industry movement away from reactive security management toward predictive, intelligence-driven enterprise defense models.

The report also revealed:

  • 100%?of respondents recommend CCISO as part of the executive pathway for future cybersecurity leaders
  • 98%?reported stronger confidence in business-driven cybersecurity decision-making after earning the credential
  • 97%?stated the program improved their ability to communicate with boards and executive leadership teams
  • Nearly?9 in 10?professionals credited CCISO with helping them transition from technical roles into executive leadership positions
  • 3 in 4?respondents reported promotions or salary increases following certification

As cyber resilience increasingly becomes a board-level business mandate, the report positions CCISO as one of the industry's leading executive cybersecurity leadership credentials designed to bridge the widening gap between technical expertise and enterprise leadership capability.

"Cybersecurity leadership is no longer confined to managing infrastructure or responding to incidents," said?Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council. "Organizations today require leaders who can align cybersecurity with business priorities, communicate enterprise risk at the boardroom level, govern emerging technologies and AI responsibly, and guide resilience across increasingly complex digital ecosystems. As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes enterprise operations and threat environments alike, the role of the CISO is evolving into one of the most critical leadership positions in modern business. The findings in the Certified CISO Hall of Fame 2025 Report reflect a profound global shift in how cybersecurity leadership is being defined."

Unlike traditional technical certifications, CCISO is designed specifically for senior cybersecurity professionals operating at the executive and strategic level. The program emphasizes governance, enterprise risk management, security strategy, financial oversight, compliance, leadership communication, and organizational decision-making, enabling cybersecurity leaders to operate effectively within modern enterprise environments.

The CCISO certification is offered by an ANAB-accredited certification body in accordance with ISO/IEC 17024 requirements and is recognized under U.S. DoD 8140/8570 frameworks. The credential continues to gain adoption across Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, military organizations, financial institutions, healthcare providers, energy companies, and critical infrastructure sectors globally.

The report further highlights how cybersecurity leadership is increasingly influencing investor confidence, operational continuity, regulatory readiness, enterprise trust, and long-term business growth as organizations navigate a rapidly evolving AI-driven threat landscape.

"The future CISO will not be measured only on technical capabilities to defend infrastructure and systems," Bavisi added. "They will be measured by how effectively they manage AI-driven risk, guide business resilience, govern emerging technologies, and build organizational trust at scale."

The full?Certified CISO Hall of Fame 2025 Report is now available through?EC-Council's official website.

About EC-Council:?
EC-Council is the creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program and a leader in cybersecurity education. Founded in 2001, EC-Council's mission is to provide high-quality training and certifications for cybersecurity professionals to keep organizations safe from cyber threats. EC-Council offers over 200 certifications and degrees in various cybersecurity domains, including forensics, security analysis, threat intelligence, and information security.

An ISO/IEC 17024 accredited organization, EC-Council has certified over?400,000?professionals worldwide, with clients ranging from government agencies to Fortune 100 companies. EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity certification, trusted by the U.S. Department of?Defense, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and leading global corporations.

Media Contact:
press@eccouncil.org

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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