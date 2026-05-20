Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bewertet mit 8$ - Preis:139$: Peer-Übernahmen brachten Anlegern dreistellige Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856243 | ISIN: US87612E1064 | Ticker-Symbol: DYH
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 15:24
104,80 Euro
-4,55 % -5,00
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,80103,0015:34
102,80103,2015:34
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RuffleButts, Inc.: RuffleButts Expands Retail Presence Through Nationwide Partnership with Target

This new partnership with Target brings RuffleButts' UPF 50+ swimwear to one of the country's most trusted shopping destinations.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / RuffleButts & RuggedButts today announced a strategic partnership with Target that will bring its UPF 50+ children's swimwear collection to 400 retail locations nationwide and to Target.com, marking a major step forward in the brand's retail expansion.

The partnership strengthens RuffleButts' omnichannel strategy by pairing its established direct-to-consumer business with a high-visibility national retail platform. This move enables the brand to significantly scale its reach, introducing exclusive sun-protective swimwear to millions of new customers.

The assortment has been tailored for the Target guests, featuring a selection of best-selling swim styles designed to deliver both performance and visual appeal. With UPF 50+ protection built into each piece, the collection meets growing consumer demand for functional apparel that supports safe sun exposure for children. This collection features 15 different style options, ranging in sizes from 12-18M to 5T, with prices ranging from $34 to $46.

This collaboration allows families across the country to more easily access RuffleButts' swimwear, increasing awareness of the importance of sun protection while offering stylish, high-quality options. At the same time, Target expands its swim category with a differentiated brand that brings a fresh perspective and strong customer appeal.

The collection is to be available at Target stores 400 stores nationwide and online at Target.com starting on May 17th, 2026.

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $50M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

Contact Information
Scott Adams
VP of Marketing
sadams@rufflebutts.com
(704) 825-8811

SOURCE: RuffleButts, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rufflebutts-expands-retail-presence-through-nationwide-partnersh-1168221

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.