Sibannac, Inc. Announces Development of Functional Mushroom Products and Moringa to Expand Wellness Portfolio

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC), a trailblazer in psychedelic and plant-medicine wellness solutions, is excited to announce the development and upcoming market launch of a new line of wellness products featuring Reishi and Lion's Mane mushrooms as well as Moringa. These offerings represent a strategic expansion designed to provide accessible, effective health solutions as part of Sibannac's commitment to holistic well-being.

Functional Mushrooms: Reishi and Lion's Mane

Adding to the portfolio are functional mushroom products featuring Reishi and Lion's Mane. Reishi is renowned for its ability to enhance immune function and reduce stress, while Lion's Mane is celebrated for cognitive support, including memory and focus enhancement. These mushrooms have a growing presence in the wellness market due to their natural ability to support various aspects of physical and mental health.

About Moringa

Moringa, often referred to as the "Miracle Tree," has been valued for centuries in traditional medicine across South Asia and Africa. Known for its nutrient-rich leaves, seeds, and pods, Moringa is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote energy, immune support, and overall health. Its applications range from dietary supplements to herbal remedies, making it a versatile ingredient in modern wellness.

Market Opportunity

The global market for Moringa is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing consumer interest in plant-based nutrition and natural health products. Similarly, functional mushrooms are experiencing significant growth, fueled by rising awareness of their health benefits and a trend towards holistic health.

By combining these powerful natural ingredients, Sibannac aims to capture a share of the expanding wellness market, currently valued in billions of dollars worldwide. These offerings also complement Sibannac's signature plant-medicine experiences, creating a holistic path to wellness that is accessible year-round.

Direct-to-Consumer/E-commerce

This product line will be available through Sibannac's upcoming e-commerce platform, enabling direct consumer access. This approach not only broadens the company's reach beyond expensive international travel for plant-medicine retreats, but also diversifies revenue streams, establishing a scalable business segment aligned with modern consumer preferences.

"Sibannac is excited to re-enter the consumer-packaged-goods marketplace with functional mushrooms and Moringa. These products offer so many health benefits, can be scaled online as direct-to-consumer goods, and do not have any regulatory challenges. They are a perfect addition to our plant-medicine retreats, as people will be able to incorporate mushrooms and Moringa into their diets and regular health-care regimens," said Sibannac's CEO, David Mersky.

About Sibannac, Inc.

Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC) is a plant-medicine and psychedelic-focused company dedicated to advancing research, cultivation, and therapeutic applications of psychedelic compounds for mental health and wellness. The company is building a portfolio of compliant research assets and strategic partnerships to support the next generation of psychedelic-assisted therapies.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. (the "Company"), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Sibannac, Inc.

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