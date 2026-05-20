Norwegian classification society DNV has published two new guidelines covering the structural design of floats for floating solar systems and their mooring and station keeping systems.DNV has released two new guidelines related to floating solar systems. The independent energy expert says the new documents are aimed at improving the safety, reliability and long-term performance of such systems amid the rapid global growth and expansion of renewables. DNV-ST-C108 covers the structural design of floats for floating PV systems. It defines technical requirements for the structural design and qualification ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...