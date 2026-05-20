Dundee-founded startup launches fixed-fee, white-label accommodation management platform for hospitality operators

White-label approach allows businesses to retain their own branding and guest experience while outsourcing backend operations

Built for estates, boutique hotels, guest houses and portfolio operators managing multiple properties

A new Scottish hospitality startup Tripster has launched with a fixed-fee, white-label accommodation management platform, offering hotels, estates, and multi-property operators an alternative to traditional commission-based management.

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Simon Anderson, Co-founder and CEO, Tripster (by Stewart Attwood)

Unlike traditional management companies that market their own brand to guests, Tripster acts as a white-label partner, handling pricing, bookings, guest communication and revenue optimisation while operators retain full control of their brand, identity and guest journey.

Traditional accommodation management generally sees commission of 15-25% per booking period. Tripster disrupts this model by offering a transparent, fixed-fee alternative aimed at higher-volume operators, marking a significant departure from industry norms.

Simon Anderson and Stuart Clark founded Tripster drawing on years of experience operating within Scotland's hospitality management sector.

Simon Anderson, Co-founder and CEO of Tripster, said: "There is a strong independent hospitality sector across Scotland and the wider UK, but many operators are still juggling fragmented systems, rising costs and increasing guest expectations and management models that only become more expensive as they scale. We believe there is a significant gap in the market for a model like this.

"Tripster was built to offer a commercially smarter alternative", continued Anderson, "one that lets hospitality businesses retain their brand, guest relationships and identity, while we handle everything behind the scenes."

Following its Scottish launch, Tripster is now focused on expanding its portfolio of properties across the wider UK, working with estates, boutique hotels, guest houses and multi-property operators looking for a smarter alternative to traditional commission-based management. With strong early interest from the market, the business is targeting 100 properties on the platform within its first 12 months.

For more information, please visit: https://tripster.co.uk/

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Nick Freer nick@freerconsultancy.com