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PR Newswire
20.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Scale Computing Introduces SC//Connect Secure SD-WAN Solutions

Cloud-managed SD-WAN with integrated SASE reduces downtime, improves application performance, and simplifies security

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced SC//Connectsecure SD-WAN solutions, cloud-managed SD-WAN with integrated security services for branches and remote users. By combining intelligent SD-WAN with integrated Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) security services, SC//Connect delivers secure, resilient, cloud-managed connectivity purpose-built for distributed organizations, remote workers, and single-site businesses.

"In an era where business continuity depends on the cloud, companies can no longer afford the rigidity of traditional networking. Our mission with SC//Connect secure SD-WAN solutions is to bridge the gap between performance and protection by providing cost-effective SD-WAN and SASE solutions that prioritize both agility and security," said Craig Theriac, vice president of product management at Scale Computing. "We are empowering global organizations of all sizes to move away from tool sprawl and toward a unified, improved network experience that ensures their critical applications are always high-performing, accessible, and resilient without added operational complexity."

SC//Connect secure SD-WAN solutions improve connectivity by delivering lower rigidity and greater resilience than traditional networking models. By leveraging multiple broadband links with centralized control and automated failover, organizations can achieve superior cloud performance and a significantly lower cost-per-megabit, moving away from single-connection dependence and extensive lead times. Unlike traditional Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), which often suffer from cumbersome and insecure legacy architectures, SC//Connect secure SD-WAN solutions' cloud-native approach eliminates hardware concentrator bottlenecks to provide a smoother user experience and eliminate complex operations. It keeps sites online with multi-link resilience, improves cloud app performance with application-aware traffic steering, and simplifies operations through a single console.

Scale Computing customers and partners benefit from the company's comprehensive product suite of AI-ready edge computing and network solutions. SC//AcuVigil managed network services pair 24/7 network operations support with self-service visibility and control, giving multi-site operators a unified way to monitor, troubleshoot, secure, and optimize every connection across their network. SC//Reliant PlatformEdge Computing as a Service is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security at scale, without added complexity or overburdened IT teams. SC//HyperCorevirtualization suite integrates software, servers, and storage into one fully unified virtualization suite, saving organizations time and resources. SC//Fleet Manageredge orchestration software, featuring Zero-Touch Provisioning, makes managing edge computing infrastructure as simple as managing cloud resources.

SC//Connect delivers a unified, cloud-managed network that helps organizations:

  • Achieve Non-Stop Connectivity: Multi-link SD-WAN with seamless failover to eliminate the impact of downtime.
  • Supercharge Application Performance: Application-aware steering and prioritization for a superior user experience.
  • Simplify Security and Operations: Centralized control, monitoring, and integrated SASE-ready security, all managed from one console.
  • Modernize Remote Access: Extend enterprise-grade connectivity and security to all remote users with a simpler, cloud-native approach.

Explore SC//Connect secure SD-WAN solutions today or visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/product-demo-tour for a demo. For more information on the Scale Computing award-winning suite of solutions, visit scalecomputing.com/products.

About Scale Computing
Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com.

© 2026 Scale Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Scale Computing, SC//AcuVigil, SC//Connect, SC//Fleet Manager, SC//HyperCore, SC//Platform and SC//Reliant are all trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scale-computing-introduces-scconnect-secure-sd-wan-solutions-302777418.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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