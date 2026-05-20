HTEC, a global AI-first engineering and digital product development company, and Motion Applied are expanding their collaboration following a successful track record in developing advanced solutions across multiple industries. Motion Applied delivers engineering and technology solutions in motorsport, electrification and transportation, bringing 35 years of top-tier motorsport heritage and race-honed engineering excellence to the development of high-performance systems and their application beyond the track.

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HTEC, a global AI-first engineering and digital product development company, and Motion Applied are expanding their collaboration following a successful track record in developing advanced solutions for the motorsport and transportation industry.

The two companies have worked closely on complex engineering initiatives, contributing to the advancement of high-performance, connected, and data-driven systems.

HTEC has played a key role in supporting the development of sophisticated systems by contributing expertise across embedded software engineering, system architecture, real-time data processing, and validation. Its teams have worked across the full product lifecycle while ensuring alignment with rigorous industry standards such as ISO 26262 and Automotive SPICE.

"Our collaboration with Motion Applied demonstrates how sustained support can drive meaningful impact in complex, high-performance environments," said Lawrence Whittle, Chief Strategy Officer at HTEC. "Our expertise in complex hardware and software embedded systems development and safety-critical engineering has been used to support the development of advanced solutions that are shaping the future-where the ability to act on real-time data is increasingly essential."

Motion Applied's latest "Smarter Motorsport Technology" award at the 2026 Smarter Sports Awards further underscores the impact of its engineering excellence and the value of their industry-leading solutions.

"HTEC has been an integral part of our engineering efforts, bringing both technical depth and flexibility to complex development challenges," said Matthew Kitchin, Director, Programmes and Engineering at Motion Applied. "As we continue to evolve our solutions and expand into new areas, this relationship plays an important role in helping us deliver innovation to our customers."

About HTEC

HTEC Group Inc. is a global AI-first provider of complex software and hardware embedded design and engineering services, specializing in Advanced Technologies, Financial Services, MedTech, Automotive, Telco, and Enterprise Software Platforms. HTEC has a proven track record of helping Fortune 500 and hyper-growth companies solve complex engineering challenges, drive efficiency, reduce risks, and accelerate time to market. HTEC prides itself on attracting top talent and has strategically chosen the locations of its 20+ excellence centers to enable this.

About Motion Applied

Motion Applied develops and delivers advanced engineering and technology solutions rooted in over 35 years at the pinnacle of motorsport. As the trusted supplier of control systems, data platforms and analytics used across the world's leading race series, Motion Applied has played a central role in powering and analysing performance at the highest level of global racing. Today, the company applies this proven motorsport expertise to sectors including electrification and transportation, enabling customers to achieve new levels of performance, reliability and efficiency.

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