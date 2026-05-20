Hypershell Co., Ltd.: WORLD'S MOST INTUITIVE EXOSKELETON: HYPERSHELL INTRODUCES THE NEW HYPERSHELL X SERIES

New range includes flagship X Ultra S, X Max S and X Pro S, giving users different levels of support, range and terrain capability

Powered by HyperIntuition, Hypershell's self-developed AI-driven motion control algorithm, the new series is the world's first TÜV Rheinland-verified end-to-end AI exoskeleton

HyperLIFT field test program will explore how Hypershell technology can support search and rescue teams in real-world operations

HONG KONG, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypershell, the world's leading consumer exoskeleton brand, today launched the New Hypershell X Series, introducing the world's most intuitive exoskeleton and its latest lineup of AI-powered exoskeletons, now available for sale.

Powered by HyperIntuition, Hypershell's AI-driven motion control algorithm, the New Hypershell X Series is designed to deliver support that feels more natural, immediate and closely aligned with the wearer. As the world's first TÜV Rheinland-verified end-to-end AI exoskeleton, the range brings together intelligent motion control, an upgraded wearing system and a new-generation motor to deliver fully synchronized, fast assistance.

The range includes Hypershell X Ultra S, Hypershell X Max S and Hypershell X Pro S, offering different levels of support, range and terrain capability for hikers, outdoor enthusiasts, active older users and professionals who spend long periods on foot.

To extend testing beyond the product lab, Hypershell is introducing HyperLIFT, its Lifesaving Innovation Field Test program exploring how wearable exoskeletons can help reduce fatigue, improve operational safety, and support search and rescue teams in demanding real-world operations. This year, Hypershell intends to support more than 50 SAR organizations by providing exoskeletons for field testing, feedback, and case study development, with plans to expand the initiative to additional teams in the future.

"With the launch of the New Hypershell X Series and HyperIntuition, Hypershell takes exoskeleton beyond traditional rule-based modelling into a new era of end-to-end motion control technology", said Kelvin Sun, Founder of Hypershell, "Since day one, we've focused on deep integration between AI and hardware. Our goal is to create exoskeletons that respond more naturally to human movement and work more seamlessly with the body. HyperLIFT reflects that vision in the real world, supporting rescue teams operating in some of the most physically and mentally demanding environments, helping them go farther with less effort."

Hypershell technology is also being deployed during a Mount Everest expedition. Record-breaking mountaineer Adrianna Brownlee, the youngest woman to summit all 14 of the world's 8,000-meter peaks, and Gelje Sherpa, the youngest person to summit K2 in winter, and their joint venture, AGA Adventures, are using Hypershell technology during the climb.

HyperIntuition: support that moves with you

HyperIntuition marks Hypershell's shift from traditional rule-based motion modelling to end-to-end AI motion control, unifying perception, recognition, prediction, and planning into one continuous system.

Developed to address the limitations of conventional ruled-based control in unpredictable real-world scenarios, HyperIntuition enables the exoskeleton to adapt more naturally in complex movement - delivering support that feels more synchronized and intuitive in dynamic outdoor environments.

According to Hypershell's TÜV Rheinland-verified materials, the New Hypershell X Series achieves 97.5% gait synchronization across varied terrains and responds within 0.31 seconds, 64.5% faster than the previous generation, making it the world's first consumer exoskeleton to undergo verification based on Human Factors Engineering.

Looking ahead, Hypershell plans to introduce AI Agent capabilities through a future firmware update. Designed to evolve with expanding skills and functions over time, the AI Agent will initially act as an intelligent coach, helping users better understand their movement, optimize exoskeleton settings, and personalize support across different activities and environments.

Engineered for Demanding Outdoor Movement

Led by the flagship Hypershell X Ultra S, the new series introduces a range of hardware, comfort and durability upgrades designed for longer, stronger, and more demanding outdoor use.

The New Hypershell X Ultra S and Max S uses Hypershell's next-generation M-One Ultra motor system, engineered for more efficient assistance across varied terrain. Featuring an upgraded motor architecture with optimized winding and slot fill, the system achieves up to 90% energy conversion efficiency while reducing thermal loss by 50%, resulting in improved energy efficiency.

SGS-certified testing further validates M-One Ultra's performance benefits, showing reductions in oxygen consumption by up to 39.2% and heart rate by up to 42.7%, while helping reduce muscle load and enhance overall athletic performance.

The range also introduces an upgraded wearing system for improved comfort, stability and support. A newly engineered three-zone waist pad adapts naturally to different body types for a more personalized fit, while the honeycomb silicone anti-slip structure ensures the exoskeleton stays secure and stable during movement. An ergonomic back pad further enhances comfort by providing additional lower back support.

Across the range, the New Hypershell X Series is built with advanced materials engineered for outdoor performance, portability, and durability. The X Ultra S features an industry-first aerospace-grade titanium alloy 3D-printed hip lever tube and SpiralTwill 3000 carbon fiber composite leg lever, tested through one million high-torque swing cycles. Rated IP54 for water and dust resistance and designed to operate in temperatures from -20° to 60° C, the series is ready for diverse, even extreme outdoor environments. The X Ultra S also comes standard with a charging hub and charger for a more convenient charging experience.

The New Hypershell X Series line-up

The New Hypershell X Series includes three models designed for different levels of outdoor use, support and terrain capability.

The flagship model X Ultra S is built for the broadest terrain mix and most demanding outdoor conditions, with dedicated Dune and Snow modes, Boost Mode and expanded fitness features.

Hypershell X Max S is the mainstream performance model for users seeking stronger support and longer-range assistance across mixed terrain, while Hypershell X Pro S is designed for accessible everyday movement and lighter outdoor activity.

The Ultra S and Max S deliver up to 1000 W max output power, 22 N•m max motor torque, 25 km/h max pace speed. The Ultra S offers up to 30 km range per battery, and comes in with two batteries, while the Max S and Pro S include a single battery. The Pro S delivers up to 800 W max output power, 18 N•m max motor torque, 20 km/h max pace speed and up to 17.5 km standard range.

Availability

The New Hypershell X Series is available from today in the U.S., Canada, China, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Egypt via Hypershell.tech and selected local channels, with more markets to follow.

Model US MSRP Hypershell X Ultra S $1,999 Hypershell X Max S $1,499 Hypershell X Pro S $999

Search and rescue teams interested in participating in HyperLIFT are invited to contact Hypershell at sar@hypershell.tech. As Hypershell continues expanding the initiative globally, the company also recently announced the completion of a US$50 million Series B+ financing round. This round was led by Ant Group and DragonBall Capital, with follow-on participation from Sofina and Granite Asia. Cygnus Equity served as the exclusive financial advisor. In less than three years, Hypershell has grown into the world's top-selling consumer exoskeleton brand.

About Hypershell

Founded in 2021, Hypershell is a world-leading exoskeleton company focused on empowering human exploration. Its intelligent exoskeletons adapt in real time to terrain, activity, and intention, making movement lighter and more natural. With SGS-certified and TÜV Rheinland-verified performance and tens of thousands of units sold across 70+ countries, Hypershell enhances, not replaces, human ability - shaping a future where wearable robotics become as essential as backpacks for exploration, work, and play.

For more information, visit:https://www.hypershell.tech

Press contact: Cynthia Yi (cynthia.yi@hypershell.tech)

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