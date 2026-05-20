New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Sym Sciences announced today that it has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the to support the development of standardized, IND-ready cannabinoid materials for clinical research.

The funding will enable Sym Sciences to expand its university research network and accelerate the preparation of regulatory-grade cannabinoid formulations designed for NIH-funded studies. The initiative is focused on streamlining the pathway from product development to clinical validation by providing researchers with consistent, well-characterized materials suitable for Investigational New Drug (IND) applications.

The grant represents an important milestone for Sym Sciences as the company continues building infrastructure intended to support FDA-aligned cannabinoid research and translational science initiatives.

"This award reinforces the growing need for standardized, research-grade cannabinoid materials that can support credible clinical development," said Maxwell Savasta. "Our goal is to help create the scientific and operational foundation necessary for cannabinoid medicine to integrate into modern healthcare and federally supported research environments."

Through this initiative, Sym Sciences aims to reduce barriers for academic institutions, clinicians, and research collaborators seeking to study cannabinoids within rigorous, federally supported programs. The platform is expected to support multiple upcoming NIH submissions across therapeutic areas, helping bridge the gap between cannabinoid science and regulated medical research.

Sym Sciences is focused on advancing cannabinoid therapeutics through translational science, formulation standardization, precision dosing strategies, and evidence-driven clinical development models. The company's broader initiatives include work surrounding emulsion-based delivery systems, reproducible dosing methodologies, and real-world evidence generation designed to align with modern healthcare and payer expectations.

"This is a meaningful step toward establishing more reliable and scientifically credible pathways for cannabinoid research," said Anthony Ferrari, Ph.D. "Researchers need access to standardized materials and reproducible systems if this field is going to mature within regulated clinical and academic settings."

The grant was awarded through R3CR Funding Opportunity Program, which supports emerging research and innovation initiatives in cannabis and cannabinoid science.

About Sym Sciences

Sym Sciences is a research-driven organization focused on advancing cannabinoid medicine through translational science, clinical rigor, and evidence-based development. The company is building IND-aligned research infrastructure and clinically managed therapeutic programs designed to support the integration of cannabinoid medicine into modern healthcare systems. Visit us at www.symsciences.com to learn more.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297880

Source: Sym Sciences