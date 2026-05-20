Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - On May 17, the 10th Double Dutch Contest Shanghai successfully concluded at the Qinglifang Sports Center in Qingpu District, Shanghai. The event was supported by the China Youth Sports Federation, Shanghai Sports Federation, Shanghai Qingpu District People's Government, Shanghai, and organized by the Shanghai Social Sports (Competition) Management Center, Shanghai Shuttlecock and Rope Skipping Association, Qingpu District Sports Bureau,Shanghai, Qingpu District Education Bureau and the People's Government of Huaxin Town. After a decade of continuous growth and brand development, the event has become one of the world's most influential international Double Dutch contests Shanghai.

Under the theme Double Dutch Show World - Power to Jump! this year's tournament aimed to promote youth physical health and development. Building upon ten years of legacy and innovation, the event achieved significant upgrades in scale, event standards, and competitive level.

The competition drew 67 teams and nearly 700 athletes from 14 countries and regions, including China, the United States, South Korea, Australia, France, Hungary, South Africa, China's Hong Kong SAR, China's Macao SAR, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Nigeria, Indonesia and Vietnam, setting a new participation record in the event's history.

World Rope Skipping Championship winners, event record holders, and elite athletes from various disciplines gathered on the same stage, bringing the overall level of competition to new heights.

Chairman of the China Youth Sports Federation, Zhang Jian, Chairman of Chinese Shuttlecock and Rope Skipping Association, Yang Shande, Executive Vice Chairman of Shanghai Sports Federation, Zhao Guangsheng, Deputy director of Qingpu District People's Government, Zhang Yan, Chairman of Shanghai Shuttlecock and Jump Rope Association, Pan Qin, and other distinguished leaders and guests attended the event to witness this international rope skipping gala.

At the opening ceremony, all attendees watched the thematic short film "A Decade Of Rope Journey Show World", reviewing the decade-long development of the tournament. Deputy director of Qingpu District People's Government, Zhang Yan, delivered a welcome speech, extending warm greetings to athletes, referees and guests from around the globe.

The athlete representative and referee representative took oaths respectively, pledging to uphold fair competition and impartial adjudication.

Subsequently, the world champion joint show "Power to Jump, Rising wave in QingPu" was staged spectacularly, pushing the on-site atmosphere to a climax.

Chairman of the China Youth Sports Federation, Zhang Jian, announced the official opening of the 10th Double Dutch Contest Shanghai.

On the competition floor, athletes showcased their superb skills and competed with all-out effort. Core events such as the 30-second Double Dutch Speed Skip and 4×30-second Double Dutch Speed Relay were fiercely contested, with champion teams pushing limits through seamless coordination and blistering speed. The exhibition events blended artistry and technique for stunning performances, while the DD ONE'S Individual Double Dutch Challenge delivered constant highlights-impromptu high-difficulty moves drew thunderous applause, fully embodying the unique charm of Double Dutch: self-breakthrough and limit-challenging.

More than a competition, the event integrated sports, culture, tourism, commerce, agriculture and exhibitions through diverse supporting activities. This edition launched a Six-Industry Integration Carnival and held featured events including world champion demonstrations at schools. It built a holistic consumption ecosystem via ticket-linked consumption and check-in stamp discounts, fully unleashing the clustering and driving effects of the event economy.

The successful hosting of this tournament has built a premium platform for young people nationwide to compete, exchange and showcase themselves. It has effectively deepened sports-education integration, upgraded the sports industry with higher quality and greater efficiency, and facilitated mutual learning between Chinese and foreign cultures. The event continues to strengthen Shanghai's brand of international sports competitions, injecting strong momentum into building a world-renowned sports city and advancing youth sports development.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298182

Source: Hmedium